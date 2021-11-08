Top right teaser Nov 8, 2021 Nov 8, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HONORINGGRADUATES- Advertisement - Three new members to joinLHS Hall of Fame / 6 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Promotions & Specials See All Most Popular Articles ArticlesLitchfield upsets top seed, moves on in playoffsApples of their eyes: Farm to School effort grows through educationLETTER: Disappointed in school board mask voteLitchfield Middle School names Students of the Month for OcoberLitchfield School Board votes against temporary mask requirementSpeaker will discuss G.A.R. Hall's historic significanceACGC Board approves teacher contractLitchfield finishes second in state tennis tournamentAT THE LIBRARY: Nonfiction DVD collection fills shelves with variety of topicsFOOTBALL: Dragons win 'ugly' and move on in playoffs More Newspaper Ads Newspaper Ads Our Gift To You! 2 Off $ 00 $20.00 or All tile installed with laser accuracy 855754 Saturday, Nov. 13 • 5:30 p.m. RAFFLE Purchase an eight piece Chester Fried 20 % Off Entire Inventory* Holiday Open Addressing COVID-19 vaccine M1 We accept manufacturer coupons. Hours: B.## 9-$/8 2+C 5+AC 4C(( *&=D+"( +C Bulletin Featured Businesses State Farm Insurance Mike McGraw 34 Main St S, Hutchinson, MN 55350 320-587-2565 Website Evergreen Apartments 115 Jefferson Street SE, Hutchinson, MN 55350 320-332-8779 1 - 2 Beds 1 - 1 Bath Website Wild Prairie Coin and Collectibles 122 Main St N, Hutchinson, MN 55350 320-420-5337 Website Latest eEdition Litchfield Independent Review TCMS