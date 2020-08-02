The season came to a tough end for the Litchfield Blues as they lost 3-1 to the Dassel/Cokato Saints Sunday afternoon. The Blues played the Saints just a little over a week ago on July 24 and lost that game as well by a score of 2-1.
Some considered it a risk for Blues manager John Anderson to hold ace Owen Boerema in the opening game of the Region 12C qualifying tournament.
But it paid off as the bats and starting pitcher Dylan Koll gave the team to defeat the Montrose/Waverly Stingers 10-5.
Boerema pitched a great first couple of innings, but in the third inning, a couple of untimely errors allowed the Saints to score the first run of the game. Third baseman Koll had a throwing error on a slow roller and first baseman Brady Smith then had a play at the plate as a Saints player took the turn home and also gave catcher Gabe Lecher a low throw for the error.
"There were some innings where they were putting the ball on the ground and they were some plays we've got to make," Anderson said. "Other than that, it's not the main reason we let this one go today. It was a combination of things and it shows you where we need to grow as a team... We need to start becoming more reliable team. We need to focus on the bats."
Saints pitcher Jordan Flick had the Blues batters off balance all game. Very few balls were hit hard against Flick. A lot of the veteran Blues hitters have seen Flick a lot and he had his stuff working Sunday.
"He's pitched forever," Smith said of Flick. "He knows what he's doing, he's good. It's fun to face those guys who know what's going on and it can be frustrating also."
Even though the season has come to an end, there is still plenty for the team to build off from this season. They are one of, if not, the youngest team in the league, with a lot of the young talent playing and contributing this season. Boerema will likely be one of the top picks for the playoffs and he believes that for this team to take the next step, all they need is a little time.
"Guys like Avery (Liestman), Drew (Kotzer), they're playing four games a week, playing with the Legion, playing with us," Boerema said. "I think it's really good for them and for the baseball in Litchfield. Hopefully they keep coming back if they're still interested. I think we have a pretty solid team and we just need a couple years of experience and some old man strength."
"I was very happy with how we competed," Anderson said. "There's a lot of games on the schedule if you look back at our scores, were we hitting well? Not really, but we were competing against every team. We didn't have any game get away from us, you could say the Hutchinson game was the only one that really got away from us. I give these guys a lot of credit for competing day in and day out. They show up in the dugout and they're competing. Even today, you get down one run, two runs, three runs; No, we're battling the whole way through. The record probably won't show you the competitiveness that we brought. They know they can do better and that's what's exciting. There's a lot of room for growth."