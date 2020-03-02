Meeker County township residents could play an active role in democracy during the Township Day March 10.
Residents in Minnesota’s 1,781 townships can participate in the annual meeting — held the second Tuesday in March — to voice opinions about local issues with other townships and vote directly on annual tax levies. They can also give feedback to neighbors elected to make decisions at the most local level regarding road work, fire protection, ditches and others.
Many townships will hold elections for supervisor and treasurer positions. Some townships, however, have moved their elections to November — but still will meet March 10.
“Township communities come together to shape their government from the grassroots up,” David Hann, executive director for Minnesota Association of Townships, said. “Whether they are electing new local officers or voting on the annual tax levy, these annual meetings are important to the direct democracy of townships. On behalf of the Minnesota Association of Townships, I encourage every township resident to attend their annual meeting.”
Townships were Minnesota’s first form of government. In the 1800s, Congress ordered a survey to divide the Minnesota territory into 36 square mile tracts of land. Today, townships refer to public corporations governed by a local board of supervisors and made to supply services to residents.
To find your meeting time, see the list below:
ACTON TOWNSHIP
Annual meeting: 3 p.m.
Elections: 4 to 8 p.m.
Supervisor election: One 3-year term
Clerk election: One 2-year term
Location: Grove City Fire Hall, 200 Atlantic Ave. W., Grove City
CEDAR MILLS TOWNSHIP
Annual meeting: 3 p.m.
Elections: 5 to 8 p.m.
Supervisor election: One 3-year term
Location: Cedar Mills Gun Club, 62841 140th St., Hutchinson
COLLINWOOD TOWNSHIP
Annual meeting: 8 p.m.
Elections: 5 to 8 p.m.
Supervisor election: One 3-year term
Clerk election: One 2-year term
Location: Collinwood Township Hall, 21904 746th Ave., Dassel
COSMOS TOWNSHIP
Annual meeting: 7 p.m.
Location: Cosmos Fire Hall, 206 Gemini Ave. E., Cosmos
Elections are in November
DANIELSON TOWNSHIP
Annual meeting: 7 p.m.
Location: 51815 220th St, Grove City
Elections are in November
DARWIN TOWNSHIP
Annual meeting: 7 p.m.
Location: Darwin City/Town Hall, 305 Curran St., Darwin
Elections are in November
DASSEL TOWNSHIP
Annual meeting: 8 p.m.
Elections: 5 to 8 p.m.
Supervisor election: One 3-year term
Clerk election: One 2-year term
Location: Dassel History Center and Ergot Museum, 901 First St., Dassel
ELLSWORTH TOWNSHIP
Annual meeting: 8:15 p.m.
Elections: 5 to 8 p.m.
Supervisor election: One 3-year term
Clerk election: One 2-year term
Location: Ellsworth Township Hall, 19258 State Highway 9, Darwin
FOREST CITY TOWNSHIP
Annual meeting: 8:15 p.m.
Elections: 5 to 8 p.m.
Supervisor election: One 3-year term
Clerk election: One 2-year term
Location: Forest City Threshers, 64917 309th St., Litchfield
FOREST PRAIRIE TOWNSHIP
Annual meeting: 8:15 p.m.
Elections: 5 to 8 p.m.
Supervisor election: One 3-year term
Treasurer election: One 2-year term
Location: Watkins City Hall, 111 Central Ave. S., Watkins
GREENLEAF TOWNSHIP
Annual meeting: 8:10 p.m.
Elections: 5 to 8 p.m.
Supervisor election: One 3-year term
Clerk election: One 2-year term
Location: Beckville Lutheran Church, 20521 600th Ave., Litchfield
HARVEY TOWNSHIP
Annual meeting: 7 p.m.
Location: Lighthouse Church AG, 28164 State Highway 22, Litchfield
Elections are in November
KINGSTON TOWNSHIP
Annual meeting: 8:15 p.m.
Elections: 5 to 8 p.m.
Supervisor election: One 3-year term
Clerk election: One 2-year term
Location: Kingston Community Center 30840 722nd Ave., Dassel
LITCHFIELD TOWNSHIP
Annual meeting: 8:15 p.m.
Election: 5 to 8 p.m.
Supervisor election: One 3-year term
Clerk election: One 2-year term
Location: Meeker County Courthouse Community Room A, 325 North Sibley Ave., Litchfield
MANANNAH TOWNSHIP
Annual meeting: 8:15 p.m.
Election: 5 to 8 p.m.
Supervisor election: One 3-year term
Clerk election: One 2-year term
Location: Manannah Township Hall, 57211 351st St., Grove City
SWEDE GROVE TOWNSHIP
Annual meeting: 8 p.m.
Elections: 5 to 8 p.m.
Supervisor election: One 3-year term
Clerk election: One 2-year term
Location: Swede Grove Town Hall, 29956 State Highway 4, Grove City
UNION GROVE TOWNSHIP
Annual meeting: 8:15 p.m.
Election: 5 to 8 p.m.
Supervisor election: One 3-year term
Clerk election: One 2-year term
Location: Union Grove Town Hall, 35975 515 Ave., Paynesville