Watercade went by in a flash with a week’s worth of events from the crowning of the new Miss Litchfield to the Watercade Parade.
Several residents and surrounding town royalty graced Litchfield for its 63rd Annual Watercade celebration. The Watercade celebration also coincided with Litchfield’s 150th anniversary, which featured tours, a special musical “Litchfield is Our Home” and other events to commemorate this accomplishment. The Heritage Preservation Committee coordinated a cemetery tour and the KLFD Beach Party saw a big crowd on Friday afternoon.