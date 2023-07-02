Dick and Roxy Penk were driving back from a grandchild’s baseball game at Watertown when Dick got a call on his cell phone. Roxy grabbed the phone and answered. It was Kyle Kalkbrenner, a Watercade board member. Kalkbrenner asked if the couple had ever been grand marshal for the Watercade Parade.
They were both shocked by the invitation and asked to think about it for a day.
Dick called back the next day and apologized for the hesitancy. “We’d be glad to do it,” he told Kalkbrenner.
“After the shock wore off, we understood what an honor and privilege it was to be asked,” Roxy said.
Dick has been in the Litchfield community since 1974. He started in sales at First District Association. After working there for 13 years, he went on to work for a number of different trucking companies, leaving the Litchfield area for a while. He eventually moved back, and in 2001, Dick and his son Clint, a Litchfield resident, started the Kadyl trucking firm, named after Clint’s two children.
Roxy and Dick met when he was working for the trucking firm owned by Roxy and her first husband. Dick eventually left for another trucking firm. Years later, after Roxy’s husband passed away from multiple sclerosis, she moved to Litchfield where she worked in office management at the former Farmer’s Daughter.
Dick and Roxy began dating and were married in 2003. As Dick was developing Kadyl Logistics with his son, he knew Roxy would be the perfect person to help them. She came to work full time in 2009 when the firm had its own authority.
They retired from Kadyl in 2018 to enjoy their grandchildren, a great-grandchild, and traveling.
Community involvement
Dick became involved with the Litchfield Jaycees when he moved to the town in 1974.
“I didn’t know anyone then and I thought it was a good way to meet people,” he said.
He was active with the organization for 19 years. During that time, he started the concession stand for the Litchfield Blues amateur baseball team, though his main focus was on kids. He developed the Jaycees junior track event, and the Punt, Pass & Kick program for Litchfield, which was awarded project of the month. He also was recognized as Jaycee of the year.
But it is with Litchfield’s youth wrestling program that Dick is especially renowned. He, Doyle Crahling, Dale Piepenberg, Steve Drange and Kevin Oindorf started the program with about 18 kids in 1977. In one year, the program grew to 167 kids and a lot of volunteers. The club has won four state Jaycee wrestling titles in the 1980’s and has helped seed the Litchfield High School program with many wrestlers over the years.
The wrestling club has been involved with community service projects and fundraisers in Litchfield through Dick’s leadership. The club has worked with organizations like the VFW, American Legion and Eagles. They have developed their own fundraisers, like taste testing and softener salt sales. They have a booth at Songs of Summer. The club also sponsors “Summer Slam,” a takedown wrestling tournament that is held along Lake Ripley, bringing 250 kids and their families to Litchfield. In September, the club has a golf outing.
Dick has received WCCO’s Good Neighbor Award, a Distinguished Service Award from the Litchfield High School in 2003, and the Commodore Award from the Aquatennial in 2007.
In 2001, Roxy joined Dick in running and promoting the wrestling club. She had been a wrestling cheerleader in high school, so was familiar with the sport. Dick was grateful to have her help.
“Before, I was doing everything — promoting the club, keeping the books, buying the T-shirts,” he said. “But when she became a part of it, she took over so much of that. I really appreciate all she coordinates.”
“We’re a great team!” Dick proudly stated.
The couple attended Watercade’s kickoff brat feed in June, and they hope to take in a few more Watercade preview events before the coronation and parade.
“We feel it’s important for us to be out supporting the Watercade events in the community,” they said.