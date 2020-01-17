Due to poor weather Friday and Saturday, the following sports have been postponed with no date announced or have been rescheduled at a later date.
The Dance Team Conference Tournament has been rescheduled for Monday Jan. 20, with a tentative start time of 5 p.m. at New London-Spicer.
Tonight's Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato vs. Hutchinson girls hockey game has been postponed, with no make up date announced. We will update when we know of a rescheduled date.
Fridays gymnastics triangular with Dassel-Cokato and Waconia has been rescheduled for Feb. 4 with a start time of 5 p.m.
Lastly, Saturdays boys swimming and diving True Team Section meet at Hutchinson has been cancelled, but will run a paper meet.