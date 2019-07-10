Anyone can claim a free backpack at this event as long as a child is present while their supplies last.
Wireless World, 527 First St. S., in Willmar will host its second Backpack to School giveaway event from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 27. All Wireless World locations are participating in this event. Backpacks are filled with supplies for children in grades kindergarten through 12th.
A child must be present to claim their free backpack, and no purchase is necessary. There are a limited number of backpacks per locations and are available while supplies last. For more information, visit facebook.com/events/725065187951872/