“One of the most beautiful ways for spiritual formation to take place is to let your insecurity lead you closer to the Lord,” — Henri Nouwen.
Most of us can remember what it was like to be on the elementary school playground.
Feelings of insecurity, games of tetherball, drama circles discussing the hottest gossip and “king of the hill” competitions permeated the playground at my school growing up. In first grade my new buddy Jimmy and I would walk around the playground pretending to be Hulk Hogan and Brutus the Barber Beefcake (of WWE fame). Jimmy and I didn’t necessarily fit in with all the other guys, but we had each other and that was enough that year. After Jimmy moved, the playground became a “hit or miss” environment for me.
At times, I connected with other kids, and at times I didn’t connect with other kids. Periodically, I would have run-in’s with older kids. Two of those guys were named Joey and Arlo. They would consistently give me a hard time. To this day, I believe much of their issues were driven from a place of insecurity. Yet, even when they would come after me either physically or with their words, I consistently had one response to them … and it was “My brother will beat you up!”
See, my brother Jack was an intimidating force. He was three years older than me, and he was the strongest kid in the school. It was almost as if the moment I said his name, those guys would back down. And if they didn’t back down, Jack would come to my defense. Because I knew who my brother was, and because my brother loved and cared for me, I knew I was going to be ok on the playground.
Within every season of our lives, our insecurities are going to come out of us. We may be the most confident person on our block, but either someone or something will do their/its best to pull that insecurity out of us. It could be the snide comment by the water cooler. It could be the whispers of downsizing/cutting hours. It could be the jabs that family or friends take at us; half-laughing and half-stating truth. It could be the image we see in the mirror each day.
For me, I thrive off of words of affirmation. If I am not affirmed, my insecurity jumps through the roof to the point that sometimes, in my weakness, I will seek out affirmation by asking certain questions. It is in those moments where I begin to see that I have lost sight of Jesus. My eyes have wandered and leave the strong foundation of my standing with Him. It is so easy to do this, and more often than not, our eyes will be distracted from the never-changing Jesus and be drawn to a place of our eyes being focused on ourselves.
The quote by Henri Nouwen at the beginning of this is so profound. Our weaknesses and brokenness will either lead us to greater weakness and brokenness or closer to Jesus (2 Corinthians 12:9), who loves us unconditionally and desires to help bring transformation to our lives. Like I knew that I would be ok on the playground because my brother Jack was there, you and I can know that we are more than our insecurities, because Jesus promises to never leave us or forsake us (Hebrews 13:5), and His identity that He calls us to is one of hope, forgiveness, and life (John 10:10).