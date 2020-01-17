The Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield wrestling team defeated Mound Westonka 62-12 Thursday night. The dual was moved up a day to beat the weather.
During the intermission between the JV and Varsity matches, the team celebrated the past and present of DC/L wrestling when they recognized the Litchfield youth wrestlers and the newest member of the Litchfield wrestling Hall of Fame – Mark Twardy.
In the matches, DC/L scored first when Wyatt Decker picked up his first varsity win with a pin.
Both Alex Joedeman (120) and Devin Steinhaus (126) scored bonus points winning by fall.
There were many forfeits for Mound in 182, 195, and 220 pound weight classes.
"We did a good job scoring bonus points and picking up the close wins in some tough matches.” head coaches Bryan Clemen and Dan Buker said in a statement. “MWT has some solid wrestlers and several of our guys needed all six minutes to secure their win. We get back after it next week with some tough duals vs ANML, ACGC, and EVW's. We like the trajectory we are on, but we know there is still work to do."
#8 Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield 62, Mound Westonka 12 (Jan. 17)
106 – Wyatt Decker (L) won by fall... 113 – Andrew Joedeman (L) won by forfeit... 120 – Alex Joedeman (L) won by fall... 126 – Devin Steinhaus (L) won by fall... 132 – Eddie Simes (L) won 4-2 dec. over Noah Liestzau (M)... 138 – Jerry Simes (L) won 5-4 dec. over Tyler Stevenson (M)... 145 – Sam Marx (L) won by fall... 152 – Jude Link (L) won 9-6 dec. over Seth Anderson... 160 – Noah Halonen (L) won by tech fall... 182 – Will O'Brien (L) won by forfeit... 195 – Beau Nelson (L) won by forfeit... 220 – Mason St. Pierre (L) won by forfeit