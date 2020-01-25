The Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield wrestling team went 3-0 in their trip to Tracy for a quadrangular against TMBWWG, Willmar, and Worthington.
It was a great night for them as they picked up 24 bonus points in the 42 matches that the team wrestled in. There were also a few milestones picked up along the way.
Both Brandon Hackbarth (138) and Jackson Martin (285) both picked up their first varsity wins in their matches against TMBWWG. Also Jude Link (160) and Jerry Simes (132) picked up their 100th career win and Beau Nelson (195) got his 60th career win Friday.
Bonus points have been a big emphasis for the team this season. Head coach Bryan Clemen said that he has been pleased with how well the team has been able to do that.
Their next match will be against Kimball on Thursday, which will also be Senior Night and DC Youth Wrestling Night.
#8 Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield 45, TMBWWG 17 (Jan. 24)
Individual Results:
106 – Andrew Joedeman (L) won 12-4 maj dec over Devin Carter (T)... 113 – Alex Joedeman (L) fall over Alexander Schuh (T) 1:59... 120 – Devin Steinhaus (L) lost 11-0 maj dec to Ayden Horner (T)... 126 – Eddie Simes won 15-2 maj dec over Levi Ellingson (T)... 132 – Jerry Simes (L) won 18-3 tech fall over Jayden Torgeson (T)... 138 – Brandon Hackbarth (L) won 17-11 dec over Blaine Peterson (T)... 145 – Sam Marx (L) fall over Noah Ortiz (T) 5:50... 152 – Noah Halonen (L) won 13-3 maj dec over Caden Johnson (T)... 160 – Jude Link (L) 12-10 dec over Sawyer Schwartz (T)... 170 – Hayden Hoernemann (L) lost by fall to Gabe Krick (T) 0:53... 182 – Will O'Brien (L) lost 5-0 dec to Jace Paplow (T)... 195 – Beau Nelson (L) lost 9-1 maj dec to Trevor Eisfeld (T)... 220 – Mason St. Pierre (L) fall over Eathan Martinez (T) 2:47... 285 – Jackson Martin (L) won 9-1 maj dec over Travis Willhitte (T)
#8 Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield 50, Willmar 19 (Jan. 24)
106 – Andrew Joedeman (L) lost 15-4 maj dec to Conlan Carlson (W)... 113 – Alex Joedeman (L) won 17-3 maj dec over Ivan Ciriaco-Mares (W)... 120 – Devin Steinhaus (L) fall over Steven Cruze (W) 5:32... 126 – Eddie Simes (L) fall over Marco Sanchez (T) 1:30... 132 – Jerry Simes (L) won 2-0 dec over Caden Carlson (W)... 138 - Brandon Hackbarth (L) fall over Jorge Zelaya-Velasquez (W) 1:55... 145 – Sam Marx (L) lost 4-2 dec to Braeden Erickson (W)... 152 – Noah Halonen (L) won 12-4 maj dec over Joe Kallevig (W)... 160 – Jude Link (L) won 9-3 dec over Jonas Anez (W)... 170 – Hayden Hoernemann (L) won by forfeit... 182 – Will O'Brien (L) fall over Kaden Streed (W) 0:00... 195 – Beau Nelson (L) fall over Kaden Streed (W) 2:28... 220 – Mason St. Pierre (L) lost by fall to Mason Swanson (W) 3:08... 285 – Jackson Martin (L) lost by fall to Taggert Reynolds (W) 1:59
#8 Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield 49, Worthington 28 (Jan. 24)
106 – Andrew Joedeman (L) won 5-4 dec over Ethan Meyer (W)... 113 – Alex Joedeman (L) fall over Oscar Galvez (W) 5:41... 120 – Devin Steinhaus (L) won by forfeit... 126 – Eddie Simes (L) fall over Miat Htoo (W) 1:11... 132 – Jerry Simes (L) won by forfeit... 138 – Brandon Hackbarth (L) lost 13-1 maj dec to Damon Schutz (W)... 145 – Sam Marx (L) fall over Mason Schutz (W) 0:21... 152 – Axel Stenberg (L) lost by fall to Jaden Hennings (W) 4:35... 160 – Jude Link (L) won 15-4 maj dec over Juan Guizar (W)... 170 – Kent Lais (W) won by forfeit... 182 – Will O'Brien (L) won by forfeit... 195 – Beau Nelson (L) won by forfeit... 220 – Mason St. Pierre (L) lost by fall to Cole Hennings (W) 3:31... 285 – Jackson Martin (L) lost by fall to Kyle Mullaney (W) 1:16