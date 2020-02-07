The Dassel-Coakto/Litchfield wrestling team swept their home quadrangular against Big Lake, Delano, and Eden Valley-Watkins in the regular season finale.
They have won their last 14 individual duals heading into the postseason.
Against Big Lake, they took the first three matches. But DC/L came back to win 10 of the next 11 matches. Devin Steinhaus (126), Jerry Simes (138), Jude Link (152), Noah Halonen (160), Hayden Hoernemann (170), and Jackson Martin (220) all scored bonus points for DC/L
In the dual against Delano, there were a total of six forfeits from Delano. Andrew Joedeman (106) and Eddie Simes (132) were the only wrestlers to score bonus points against Delano.
Lastly in their dual against Eden Valley-Watkins, DC/L had their best dual of the night. There were only four forfeits in this match, but that didn't matter much. Eddie Simes, Halonen, Will O'Brien (182), and Martin scored the bonus points.
Also during the quadrangular, Halonen picked up his 125th career win.
"We did a nice job of minimizing damage when we lost matches and capitalized on bonus points in a lot of the matches we won,” head coach Bryan Clemen said. “We feel good about where we are heading into the postseason and look forward to a couple more days of good training to prepare our group for the last grind of the wrestling season.”
DC/L will be off for a week before the Team Section Tournament Feb. 13 and 14. On Feb. 13, the matches will be held at Litchfield. While on the 14th they will be held at Zimmerman. Then they will wait another week for the Individual Section Tournament.
L/DC Quadrangular
#8 Dassel-Coakto/Litchfield 49, Big Lake 18 (Feb. 6)
106: Nolan Reiter (B) 7-0 dec over Andrew Joedeman... 113: Christian Noble (B) 13-5 maj dec over Alex Joedeman... 120: Rocco Visci (B) 17-2 tech fall over Victor Franco... 126: Devin Steinhaus (L) 10-1 maj dec over Luke Schumacher... 132: Eddie Simes (L) 11-5 dec over Conner Gess... 138: Jerry Simes (L) fall over Spencer Vold 1:42... 145: Dillion Brown (B) fall over Axel Stenberg 3:20... 152: Jude Link (L) 21-6 tech fall over Tyler Dehmer... 160: Noah Halonen (L) fall over Alex Hanrahan 3:01... 170: Hayden Hoernemann (L) 13-5 maj dec over Brett Bordwell... 182: Will O'Brien (L) 6-0 dec over Rieley Mullen... 195: Beau Nelson (L) forfeit... 220: Jackson Martin (L) fall over Kane Lapointe... 285: Jace Butcher (L) forfeit
#8 Dassel-Coakto/Litchfield 51, Delano 21 (Feb. 6)
106: Andrew Joedeman (L) 13-3 maj dec over Cael Olson... 113: Victor Franco (L) forfeit... 120: Tyson Kroells (D) 7-1 dec over Alex Joedeman... 126: Devin Steinhaus (L) forfeit... 132: Eddie Simes (L) 15-0 tech fall over Jadin Vetruba... 138: Jerry Simes (L) forfeit... 145: Carson Tschudi (D) fall over Axel Stenberg 0:51... 152: Jude Link (L) 10-3 dec over Clete Scherer... 160: Noah Halonen (L) forfeit... 170: Hayden Hoernemann (L) forfeit... 182: Will O'Brien (L) 5-4 dec over Eric Rasmussen... 195: Beau Nelson (L) forfeit... 220: Matt Baker (D) fall over Brendan Rokala 4:38... 285: Edward Hajas (D) fall over Jackson Martin 1:02
#8 Dassel-Coakto/Litchfield 52, Eden Valley-Watkins 15 (Feb. 6)
106: Teagyn Ludwig (E) 9-3 dec over Andrew Joedeman... 113: Victor Franco (L) forfeit... 120: Alex Joedeman (L) forfeit... 126: Monte Gillman (L) 10-9 dec over Gavin Caron... 132: Eddie Simes (L) fall over Conner Lincoln 0:59... 138: Jerry Simes (L) 2-0 dec over Taylor Ludwig... 145: Gavin Mathies (E) 11-10 dec over Shelby Fischer... 152: Jude Link (L) forfeit... 160: Noah Halonen (L) 11-2 maj dec over Sam Nistler... 170: Carter Mathies (E) fall over Bryce Penk 2:23... 182: Will O'Brien (L) fall over Sonnie DeHeer 2:26... 195: Beau Nelson (L) forfeit... 220: Jackson Martin (L) fall over Armando Walker 3:46... 285: Austin Schlangen (E) 3-1 dec over Brendan Rokala