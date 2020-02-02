The Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield Wrestling team had a great weekend of wrestling, culminating in a win against Waconia on Friday and a second-place finish at the Orono Invitational on Saturday.
On Friday, DC/L won a close dual versus Waconia 35-30.
Eddie Simes, Jerry Simes, Jude Link, Noah Halonen, and Hayden Hoernemann all scored bonus points to help DC/L.
On Saturday, they were edged out by New Prague for second place.
DC/L had a bunch of wrestlers take first or second place. Jerry Simes (132) and Link (152) both took first place, while Alex Joedeman (113), Eddie Simes (126), Halonen (160), Will O'Brien (182), and Beau Nelson (195) all came in second.
Gabe Nelson (106), Andrew Joedeman (106), Axel Stenberg (145), Hoernemann (170), and Jackson Martin (220) all had top-five finishes in their respective weight classes.
DC/L is on a roll and will look to continue the momentum in a home quadrangular on Thursday.
#8 Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield 35, Waconia 30 (Jan. 31)
106 – Andrew Joedeman (L) won 10-4 dec over Alex Torres (W)... 113 – Victor Franco (L) won 7-2 dec over Tate Wischnack (W)... 120 – Alex Joedeman (L) lost 2-0 dec to Riese White (W)... 126 – Eddie Simes (L) won 17-2 tech fall over Bradee Dwinell (W)... 132 – Jerry Simes (L) fall over Tanner Martinson (W) 0:36... 138 – Shelby Fischer (L) lost by fall to Josh Wagener (W) 2:36... 145 – Axel Stenberg (L) lost by fall to Alex Riley (W) 1:17... 152 – Jude Link (L) won 23-7 tech fall over Gage Mueller (W)... 160 – Noah Halonen (L) won 21-10 maj dec over Anthony Vettel (W)... 170 – Hayden Hoernemann (L) fall over Felix Allyn (W) 1:40... 182 – Will O'Brien (L) lost 22-7 tech fall to Max McEnelly (W)... 195 – Beau Nelson (L) won 6-5 dec over Bram Fitzsimonds (W)... 220 – Jackson Martin (L) lost 11-3 maj dec to Sam McEnelly (W)... 285 – Jace Butcher (L) lost by fall to Bennett Weber (W) 0:21
Orono Invitational (Feb. 1)
1. New Prague 210, 2. Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield 180.5, 3. Totino Grace 123, 4. St. Cloud Tech 111, 5. Osseo 104, t6. Morris 102, t6. Park 102, 8. Orono 84, 9. Mound Westonka 72, 10. Rocori 42, 11. East Ridge 22, 12. Benilde St. Margarets 21.5, 13. Minneapolis Washburn 16.5, 14. Columbia Heights 5, 15. New Century Academy 0
Individual Results:
106 – Gabe Nelson (L) fall over Daniel Musgjerd (Orono) 1:44... lost 15-0 tech fall to Koy Buesgens (NP)... fall over Gunner Mullen (Park) 0:34... fall over Tyce Anderson (Morris) 1:06... 5th place
106 – Andrew Joedeman (L) fall over Chris Redden (Ben.) 0:43... fall over Gunner Mullen (Park) 3:55... lost 20-5 tech fall to Koy Buesgens (NP)... lost 11-6 dec to Ethan Sylvester (TG)... 4th place
113 – Alex Joedeman (L) won 6-2 dec over Mason Pankonin (Orono)... won 8-3 dec over Dallas Walton (Morris)... lost 20-4 tech fall to Colton Bornholdt (NP)... 2nd place
126 – Eddie Simes (L) fall over Matthew Redden (Ben.) 0:48... won 5-4 dec over Davin Rose (Morris)... lost 8-0 maj dec to Joey Novak (NP)... 2nd place
132 – Jerry Simes (L) won 16-0 tech fall over Bryan Mata-Avilles (Rocori)... fall over Dylan Rose (Morris) 1:11... won 8-1 dec over Tyler Stevenson (Mound)... won 14-4 maj dec over Jack White (Osseo)... 1st place
145 – Brandon Hackbarth (L) fall over Luke Fredin (Ben.) 3:11... lost 14-1 maj dec to Michael Loger (TG)... lost by fall to Thomas Cornell (Osseo) 0:55
145 – Axel Stenberg (L) fall over Thomas Cornell (Osseo) 3:10... lost by fall to Tanner Holt (ER) 4:46... fall over Luke Fredin (Ben.) 2:41... fall over Luke Hemmesch (Rocori) 2:44... fall over Carter Bornholdt (NP) 3:37... 5th place
152 – Jude Link (L) won 15-0 tech fall over Jon Heveron (Columbia)... fall over Caidon Williams (Osseo) 0:49... won 14-4 maj dec over Max Scheffler (NP)... 1st place
160 – Noah Halonen (L) fall over Ryan Rose (Rocori) 0:56... won 9-3 dec over Jay Skogerboe (NP)... lost by fall to Adam Sylvester (TG) 0:25... 2nd place
170 – Hayden Hoernemann (L) lost by fall to Lance Munsterteinger (Mound) 0:37... won 9-6 dec over Zeke Brown-Knot (Park)... lost 10-8 dec to Ethan Gregory (NP)... 4th place
182 – Will O'Brien (L) won 9-6 dec over Aiden Wayne (Osseo)... lost 12-1 maj dec to Dalton Rose (Morris)... 2nd place
195 – Beau Nelson (L) fall over Parker Muth (ER) 0:20... sudden victory over Khrystiyan Mullen (Park)... lost by fall to William Busch (NP) 3:11... 2nd place
220 – Mason St. Pierre (L) lost by fall to Jarek Tikalsky (NP) 5:31... lost 16-9 dec to Dillon Nelson (Morris)
220 – Jackson Martin (L) lost by fall to Jagger Schack (Osseo) 1:19... fall over Hunter Haupert (St. Cloud) 3:43... won 9-5 dec over Dillon Nelson (Morris)... 5th place
285 – Jace Butcher – lost by fall to Ryan Fitz (Mound) 0:59... fall over Manny Thomas (TG) 1:09... lost by fall to Reese Lanegren (Park) 3:35