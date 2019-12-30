The Dassel-Coakto/Litchfield wrestling team finished in 10th place out of 58 teams at the Rumble in the Red in Fargo on Saturday.
The Dragons had 10 wrestlers in the tournament and five of them placed in the top-8 of their respective weight brackets.
Jude Link had the best tournament for the Dragons. Link won all of his matches at 152 pounds for first place. He scored at least eight points in all of his matches, except one where he won by pin.
Beau Nelson was the other wrestler with a top-5 finish. Nelson lost in the quarterfinal to move to the consolation bracket. He lost in the semifinals, but won in the fifth place match due to medical forfeit.
Eddie Simes (132) had almost the same path as Nelson. Except Simes lost in the semifinal of the regular bracket to move to the semifinals of the consolation round. Simes lost both of those matches to finish in sixth.
Devin Steinhaus (126) and Alex Joedeman (106) finished in eighth to round out the wrestlers who placed for the Dragons.
“This was an outstanding opportunity for our guys to be challenged against some of the top talent in Minnesota and North Dakota in an individual tournament format.” Head coaches Dan Buker and Bryan Clemen said in a comment.
The Dragons will be off for a week before getting back on the mat Thursday Jan. 9 at the Glencoe Silver-Lake Triangular.
Rumble on the Red 2019 (Dec. 28)
Team Scores:
1. New Prague 146, 2. Northfield 124, 3. Farmington 117, 4. Perham 112.5, 5. Foley 112, 6. Bismark 108.5, 7. Wayzata 108, 8. Fairmont-Martin County West 105, 9. Waconia 102.5, 10. Dassel-Coakto/Litchfield 100, 11. Scott West 93, 12. Delano 81.5, 13. Coon Rapids 76, 14. Prior Lake 71, 15. Andover 70, 16. St. Cloud Tech 67, 17. Woodbury 66, 18. Albert Lea 62.5, 19. Minot 60, 20. Bismark Century 59, 21. Jackson County Central 58, 22. Jamestown 57, 23. Byron 54.5, 24. Frazee 54, 25. Bishop Ryan 47, 26. Windom-Mountain Lake 45.5, 27. Makato East 42, 28. St. Francis 39, 29. Minneota 35.5, 30. Bismark St. Mary's 34.5, 31. Mandan 32.5, 32. Carrington 31, 33. Mounds View 30, 34. Mankato West 29.5, 35. St. Thomas Academy 28, 36. Sartell-Saint Stephen 27.5, 37. Eagan 27, 38. Aitkin 26.5, 39. Fargo Davies 24, 40. Moorhead 23.5, t41. Eden Prairie 23, t41. Henry Sibley 23, 43. Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 22, 44. West Fargo 18, t45. Crookston 17.5, t45. Kindred 17.5, 47. Turtle Mountain 17, 48. Custer 14, 49. Medford 13.5, t50. Bismark Legacy 13, t50. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 13, t52. Fargo South 12, t52. Oakes 12, 54. West Fargo Sheyenne 9, 55. White Bear Lake 8, 56. Killdeer 6, 57. United Clay Becker 3, 58. Fargo North 0
Individual Results:
106 - Andrew Joedeman (9-5) placed 8th and scored 10.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 - Andrew Joedeman (Dassel-Cokato-Litchfield) 9-5 received a bye... Champ. Round 2 - Zach Tracy (Scott West) 13-4 won by decision over Andrew Joedeman (Dassel-Cokato-Litchfield) 9-5 (Dec 9-2)... Cons. Round 2 - Andrew Joedeman (Dassel-Cokato-Litchfield) 9-5 won by fall over Bailey Peichel (Frazee) 8-10 (Fall 2:42)... Cons. Round 3 - Andrew Joedeman (Dassel-Cokato-Litchfield) 9-5 won by fall over Jesse Thompson (Bismarck Legacy) 20-6 (Fall 2:45)... Cons. Round 4 - Andrew Joedeman (Dassel-Cokato-Litchfield) 9-5 won by medical forfeit over Logan Graf (Custer) 15-2 (M. For.)... Cons. Round 5 - Marshall Larson (Aitkin) 14-4 won by decision over Andrew Joedeman (Dassel-Cokato-Litchfield) 9-5 (Dec 4-0)... 7th Place Match - LJ Araujo (Bismarck) 9-2 won by tech fall over Andrew Joedeman (Dassel-Cokato-Litchfield) 9-5 (TF-1.5 5:00 (18-3))
113 - Victor Franco (12-3) place is unknown. Champ. Round 1 - Victor Franco (Dassel-Cokato-Litchfield) 12-3 won by decision over Kyle Halstensen (St. Francis) 8-8 (Dec 6-4)... Champ. Round 2 - Hunter Frost (Farmington) 20-9 won by fall over Victor Franco (Dassel-Cokato-Litchfield) 12-3 (Fall 0:14)... Cons. Round 2 - Victor Franco (Dassel-Cokato-Litchfield) 12-3 won by major decision over Andriy Dimov (Coon Rapids) 8-9 (MD 9-1)... Cons. Round 3 - Kain Sanders (Fairmont-Martin County West) 11-5 won by decision over Victor Franco (Dassel-Cokato-Litchfield) 12-3 (Dec 6-0)
Alex Joedeman (13-6) place is unknown and scored 7.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 - Alex Joedeman (Dassel-Cokato-Litchfield) 13-6 won by fall over Daniel Cerny (Mounds View) 6-8 (Fall 2:00)... Champ. Round 2 - Beau Murphy (Northfield) 16-2 won by decision over Alex Joedeman (Dassel-Cokato-Litchfield) 13-6 (Dec 4-2)... Cons. Round 2 - Alex Joedeman (Dassel-Cokato-Litchfield) 13-6 won by fall over Kaydin Morse (Eden Prairie) 7-8 (Fall 3:17)... Cons. Round 3 - Spencer Johnson (Sartell-Saint Stephen) 10-5 won by fall over Alex Joedeman (Dassel-Cokato-Litchfield) 13-6 (Fall 4:39)
126 - Devin Steinhaus (15-8) placed 8th and scored 14.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 - Devin Steinhaus (Dassel-Cokato-Litchfield) 15-8 won by fall over Lukas Volstad (Frazee) 11-6 (Fall 3:12)... Champ. Round 2 - Reece Barnhardt (Bismarck St Mary`s) 23-1 won by tech fall over Devin Steinhaus (Dassel-Cokato-Litchfield) 15-8 (TF-1.5 4:52 (19-4))... Cons. Round 2 - Devin Steinhaus (Dassel-Cokato-Litchfield) 15-8 won by fall over Damian Riewe (Mankato West) 8-12 (Fall 0:50)... Cons. Round 3 - Devin Steinhaus (Dassel-Cokato-Litchfield) 15-8 won by fall over Ethan Oswald (Foley) 18-5 (Fall 1:18)... Cons. Round 4 - Devin Steinhaus (Dassel-Cokato-Litchfield) 15-8 won by fall over Hayden Johnsrud (Bismarck Century) 11-8 (Fall 3:00)... Cons. Round 5 - Terrae Dunn (Eden Prairie) 20-4 won by decision over Devin Steinhaus (Dassel-Cokato-Litchfield) 15-8 (Dec 6-1)... 7th Place Match - Bradee Dwinell (Waconia) 17-7 won by decision over Devin Steinhaus (Dassel-Cokato-Litchfield) 15-8 (Dec 5-1)
132 - Eddie Simes (15-5) placed 6th and scored 12.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 - Eddie Simes (Dassel-Cokato-Litchfield) 15-5 won by fall over Kellen Hoornaert (West Fargo Sheyenne) 12-8 (Fall 1:37)... Champ. Round 2 - Eddie Simes (Dassel-Cokato-Litchfield) 15-5 won by major decision over Jacory Bates (Eden Prairie) 16-6 (MD 10-2)... Quarterfinal - Eddie Simes (Dassel-Cokato-Litchfield) 15-5 won by decision over Wiley Wiegert (Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted) 8-5 (Dec 9-2)... Semifinal - Charlie Pickell (Mankato West) 18-2 won by decision over Eddie Simes (Dassel-Cokato-Litchfield) 15-5 (Dec 9-3)... Cons. Semi - Cameron Davis (Albert Lea Area) 15-5 won by decision over Eddie Simes (Dassel-Cokato-Litchfield) 15-5 (Dec 3-1)... 5th Place Match - Sam Holman (Northfield) 17-4 won in tie breaker - 1 over Eddie Simes (Dassel-Cokato-Litchfield) 15-5 (TB-1 2-1)
145 - Sam Marx (8-5) place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 - Sam Marx (Dassel-Cokato-Litchfield) 8-5 won by decision over Noah Kipp (Eagan) 4-7 (Dec 6-5)... Champ. Round 2 - Carson Tschudi (Delano) 20-3 won by decision over Sam Marx (Dassel-Cokato-Litchfield) 8-5 (Dec 7-1)... Cons. Round 2 - Sam Marx (Dassel-Cokato-Litchfield) 8-5 won by decision over Maverick Martin (Bismarck Legacy) 14-11 (Dec 2-1)... Cons. Round 3 - Sam Marx (Dassel-Cokato-Litchfield) 8-5 won by decision over Ben Weigum (Bismarck Century) 10-9 (Dec 5-1)... Cons. Round 4 - Ethan Hendrickson (Jackson County Central) 14-4 won by fall over Sam Marx (Dassel-Cokato-Litchfield) 8-5 (Fall 1:19)
152 - Jude Link (20-1) placed 1st and scored 28.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 - Jude Link (Dassel-Cokato-Litchfield) 20-1 won by major decision over Jack Latterell (Saint Cloud Tech) 7-8 (MD 19-7)... Champ. Round 2 - Jude Link (Dassel-Cokato-Litchfield) 20-1 won by fall over Derrick McMillian (Albert Lea Area) 11-4 (Fall 4:45)... Quarterfinal - Jude Link (Dassel-Cokato-Litchfield) 20-1 won by decision over Willie VonRuden (Medford) 3-2 (Dec 8-4)... Semifinal - Jude Link (Dassel-Cokato-Litchfield) 20-1 won by decision over Brock Fettig (Bismarck) 22-5 (Dec 8-3)... 1st Place Match - Jude Link (Dassel-Cokato-Litchfield) 20-1 won by major decision over Jack Fudge (Perham) 12-2 (MD 18-6)
160 - Noah Halonen (12-5) place is unknown and scored 2.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 - Noah Halonen (Dassel-Cokato-Litchfield) 12-5 won by decision over Josiah Hedensten (Medford) 4-2 (Dec 9-3)... Champ. Round 2 - Chase Burke (Minot) 21-6 won by decision over Noah Halonen (Dassel-Cokato-Litchfield) 12-5 (Dec 9-4)... Cons. Round 2 - Cole Edwards (Prior Lake) 12-7 won by decision over Noah Halonen (Dassel-Cokato-Litchfield) 12-5 (Dec 1-0)
182 - Will O`Brien (12-5) place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 - Will O`Brien (Dassel-Cokato-Litchfield) 12-5 won by fall over Jayden VanVickle (Coon Rapids) 3-10 (Fall 3:51)... Champ. Round 2 - Isaiah Huus (Bismarck) 17-3 won by decision over Will O`Brien (Dassel-Cokato-Litchfield) 12-5 (Dec 10-4)... Cons. Round 2 - Trent Rasmussen (Scott West) 5-4 won by decision over Will O`Brien (Dassel-Cokato-Litchfield) 12-5 (Dec 7-1)
195 - Beau Nelson (16-5) placed 5th and scored 19.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 - Beau Nelson (Dassel-Cokato-Litchfield) 16-5 won by forfeit over Forfeit Forfeit (Fargo North) 6-8 (For.)... Champ. Round 2 - Beau Nelson (Dassel-Cokato-Litchfield) 16-5 won by fall over Henrik Jacobsen (Bismarck Legacy) 15-6 (Fall 0:55)... Quarterfinal - Parker Venz (Farmington) 14-5 won by major decision over Beau Nelson (Dassel-Cokato-Litchfield) 16-5 (MD 13-2)... Cons. Round 4 - Beau Nelson (Dassel-Cokato-Litchfield) 16-5 won by decision over Shane Kennedy (West Fargo Sheyenne) 14-4 (Dec 9-8)... Cons. Round 5 - Beau Nelson (Dassel-Cokato-Litchfield) 16-5 won by fall over Beau Retzlaff (Carrington) 21-10 (Fall 1:41)... Cons. Semi - Kolin Baier (Mankato East) 18-1 won by decision over Beau Nelson (Dassel-Cokato-Litchfield) 16-5 (Dec 4-1)... 5th Place Match - Beau Nelson (Dassel-Cokato-Litchfield) 16-5 won by medical forfeit over Parker Venz (Farmington) 14-5 (M. For.)