The Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield wrestling team competed in the Redwood River Riot tournament Friday and Saturday. The team finished fourth out of 36 teams, with seven placewinners.
Beau Nelson (195) had their best finish at the tournament, placing second.
Jude Link (152) suffered his first loss of the season against Payton Anderson of Fairmont-Martin County West. But Link would finish strong, taking third place.
Eddie Simes (132), Noah Halonen (160) and Will O'Brien (182) all came in fourth after dropping their third place matches.
The Dragons had a few open weights that were due to illness.
A great finish for the team and a result that should give them confidence moving forward.
The Dragons will head to Fargo next weekend for the Rumble in the Red before getting a week off.
Redwood River Riot (Dec. 20-21)
Team Scores:
1. Fairmont-Martin County West 237.5, 2. Tracy-Milroy-Balaton-Westbrook-Walnut-Grove 148, 3. Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 141.5, 4. Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield 125, 5. St. Peter 118, 6. Tri-City United 114.5, 7. Marshall 106.5, 8. Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 101, 9. Canby 88, 10. Mankato West 84.5, 11. Sauk Rapids-Rice 78.5, 12. Sartell- St. Stephen 78, 13. Blue Earth Area 77, 14. Wabasso-Red Rock Central 75, 15. New London-Spicer 74, 16. Dawson-Boyd-Lac Qui Parle-Montevideo 68, 17. Adrian Area 65.5, 18. Windom-Mountain Lake 65, 19. St. James Area 56.5, 20. New Ulm 56, 21. Redwood Valley 50.5, 22. Sibley Easr 49, 23. Holdingford 44.5, 24. Worthington 43.5, 25. Rocori 42, 26. New Richmond-H-E-G 37, 27. St. Paul Johnson 36.5, 28. BOLD 34, 29. Minneapolis South 28, 30. United South Central 25.5, 31. Alexandria Area 25, 32. Maple Grove 23, 33. Luverne 12, 34. Fulda-Murray City Central 10, 35. LeSueur-Henderson 5, 36. Madelia-Truman-Martin Luther 0
Individual Results:
106 - Andrew Joedeman (6-2) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points... Champ. Round 1 - Andrew Joedeman (Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield) 6-2 received a bye... Champ. Round 2 - Jesse Potts (Fairmont-Martin County West) 8-1 won by fall over Andrew Joedeman (Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield) 6-2 (Fall 1:29)... Cons. Round 2 - Brett Regnier (Marshall) 9-3 won by decision over Andrew Joedeman (Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield) 6-2 (Dec 6-5)
113 - Alex Joedeman (11-4) placed 7th and scored 13.5 team points... Champ. Round 1 - Alex Joedeman (Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield) 11-4 won by major decision over Lane Fink (Canby) 10-4 (MD 11-1)... Champ. Round 2 - Alex Joedeman (Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield) 11-4 won by fall over Zak Zimmermann (Wabasso - Red Rock Central) 5-7 (Fall 2:53)... Quarterfinal - Coy Gunderson (Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg) 11-3 won by tech fall over Alex Joedeman (Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield) 11-4 (TF-1.5 4:16 (15-0))... Cons. Round 4 - Alex Joedeman (Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield) 11-4 won by fall over Caden Klopfenstein (Maple Grove) 7-9 (Fall 4:40)... Cons. Round 5 - Lue Yang (St. Paul Johnson) 15-4 won by decision over Alex Joedeman (Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield) 11-4 (Dec 8-2)... 7th Place Match - Alex Joedeman (Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield) 11-4 won by tech fall over Jevon Williams (Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City) 13-5 (TF-1.5 4:21 (18-3))
126 - Devin Steinhaus (11-5) placed 7th and scored 12.0 team points... Champ. Round 1 - Devin Steinhaus (Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield) 11-5 won by decision over Brogan Hanson (St. Peter) 6-6 (Dec 9-6)... Champ. Round 2 - Devin Steinhaus (Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield) 11-5 won by fall over Breyer Hieronimus (Adrian Area) 9-8 (Fall 2:48)... Quarterfinal - Jaxson Rohman (Fairmont-Martin County West) 10-0 won by major decision over Devin Steinhaus (Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield) 11-5 (MD 23-14)... Cons. Round 4 - Devin Steinhaus (Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield) 11-5 won by fall over Jayden Torgeson (Tracy-Milroy-Balaton-Westbrook-Walnut-Grove) 4-3 (Fall 1:57)... Cons. Round 5 - Daniel Avre (Minneapolis South) 9-3 won by decision over Devin Steinhaus (Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield) 11-5 (Dec 5-2)... 7th Place Match - Devin Steinhaus (Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield) 11-5 won by major decision over Cole Franek (Tri-City United) 7-8 (MD 8-0)
132 - Eddie Simes (12-2) placed 4th and scored 16.5 team points... Champ. Round 1 - Eddie Simes (Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield) 12-2 received a bye... Champ. Round 2 - Eddie Simes (Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield) 12-2 won by major decision over AJ Sparr (Alexandria Area) 8-5 (MD 11-1)... Quarterfinal - Kade Sammons (Windom-Mountain Lake) 13-1 won by decision over Eddie Simes (Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield) 12-2 (Dec 4-2)... Cons. Round 4 - Eddie Simes (Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield) 12-2 won by tech fall over Braydon Ripka (Luverne) 12-6 (TF-1.5 4:15 (17-0))... Cons. Round 5 - Eddie Simes (Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield) 12-2 won by decision over Dain Mortenson (Dawson-Boyd - Lac Qui Parle - Montevideo United) 9-6 (Dec 5-0)... Cons. Semi - Eddie Simes (Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield) 12-2 won by decision over Ramzee Molinaro (Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City) 16-3 (Dec 5-1)... 3rd Place Match - Jared Spohn (Sauk Rapids-Rice) 10-3 won by fall over Eddie Simes (Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield) 12-2 (Fall 4:54)
152 - Jude Link (15-1) placed 3rd and scored 19.5 team points... Champ. Round 1 - Jude Link (Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield) 15-1 won by tech fall over Tucker Fiene (Marshall) 5-6 (TF-1.5 2:58 (21-6))... Champ. Round 2 - Jude Link (Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield) 15-1 won by fall over Ethan Genelin (LeSueur-Henderson) 1-8 (Fall 1:44)... Quarterfinal - Jude Link (Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield) 15-1 won by decision over Caden Johnson (Tracy-Milroy-Balaton-Westbrook-Walnut-Grove) 10-4 (Dec 10-5)... Semifinal - Payton Anderson (Fairmont-Martin County West) 9-0 won by decision over Jude Link (Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield) 15-1 (Dec 12-7)... Cons. Semi - Jude Link (Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield) 15-1 won by decision over Wareke Gillette (St. Peter) 7-3 (Dec 8-3)... 3rd Place Match - Jude Link (Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield) 15-1 won by decision over Austin Moscho (Rocori) 10-4 (Dec 9-4)
160 - Noah Halonen (11-4) placed 4th and scored 20.0 team points... Champ. Round 1 - Noah Halonen (Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield) 11-4 won by fall over Esteban Sandoval (Windom-Mountain Lake) 2-7 (Fall 0:31)... Champ. Round 2 - Noah Halonen (Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield) 11-4 won by fall over Rio Starr (Minneapolis South) 6-6 (Fall 0:10)... Quarterfinal - Noah Halonen (Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield) 11-4 won by fall over Layton Wittnebel (Dawson-Boyd - Lac Qui Parle - Montevideo United) 8-4 (Fall 3:11)... Semifinal - Tallin Johnson (Saint James Area) 13-1 won by fall over Noah Halonen (Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield) 11-4 (Fall 0:34)... Cons. Semi - Noah Halonen (Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield) 11-4 won by decision over Tate Lange (Holdingford) 11-2 (Dec 4-3)... 3rd Place Match - Sawyer Schwartz (Tracy-Milroy-Balaton-Westbrook-Walnut-Grove) 11-2 won by decision over Noah Halonen (Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield) 11-4 (Dec 6-4)
182 - Will O`Brien (11-3) placed 4th and scored 18.0 team points... Champ. Round 1 - Will O`Brien (Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield) 11-3 won by fall over Terrell Renne (Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City) 6-4 (Fall 5:14)... Champ. Round 2 - Will O`Brien (Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield) 11-3 won by decision over Nick Frank (Blue Earth Area) 9-3 (Dec 3-0)... Quarterfinal - Lance Wagner (Wabasso - Red Rock Central) 14-2 won by fall over Will O`Brien (Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield) 11-3 (Fall 3:52)... Cons. Round 4 - Will O`Brien (Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield) 11-3 won by fall over Andy Fischer (Redwood Valley) 4-7 (Fall 4:06)... Cons. Round 5 - Will O`Brien (Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield) 11-3 won by decision over Nick Frank (Blue Earth Area) 9-3 (Dec 2-1)... Cons. Semi - Will O`Brien (Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield) 11-3 won by decision over John Mehlhop (New Ulm Area) 6-10 (Dec 6-3)... 3rd Place Match - Lance Wagner (Wabasso - Red Rock Central) 14-2 won by decision over Will O`Brien (Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield) 11-3 (Dec 7-1)
195 - Beau Nelson (11-3) placed 2nd and scored 25.5 team points... Champ. Round 1 - Beau Nelson (Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield) 11-3 received a bye... Champ. Round 2 - Beau Nelson (Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield) 11-3 won by tech fall over Joey Hoeschen (Sauk Rapids-Rice) 6-4 (TF-1.5 4:00 (19-3))... Quarterfinal - Beau Nelson (Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield) 11-3 won by injury default over Keaton Haas (Dawson-Boyd - Lac Qui Parle - Montevideo United) 3-2 (Inj. 0:00)... Semifinal - Beau Nelson (Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield) 11-3 won by fall over Logan Sherwood (Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City) 12-3 (Fall 3:09)... 1st Place Match - Derek Werner (Wabasso - Red Rock Central) 15-1 won by fall over Beau Nelson (Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield) 11-3 (Fall 4:52)