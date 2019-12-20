The Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato wrestling team wrestled three times Thursday with losses to Becker and Foley and a victory over Monticello.
Against Foley, Victor Franco (120) got the Dragons on the board, winning an 8-4 decision. Devin Steinhaus (126) and Eddie Simes (138) both won to tie the dual at 12 points.
But Foley would run away in the end, with Beau Nelson (195) as the lone victor since the match was tied.
Foley won by a score of 43-21.
L/DC would dominate Monticello 64-15. It was essentially a no-contest as eight Dragon wrestlers won due to forfeit.
Becker and L/DC was the closest match, with both teams trading victories.
In a battle of previously state-bound wrestlers, Simes squared off with Jake Nelson. Simes got a rideout in the tiebreaker to pick up the win.
Becker ultimately won because of a major decision and more pins to take the one-point victory 33-32.
A hard fought meet with plenty to build off of for future meets.
The Dragons next have a weekend invitational versus Redwood Valley on Friday Dec. 20 and Saturday Dec. 21. Next weekend they will head off to Fargo for the West Fargo Invitational.
Becker 33, DCL 32 (Dec. 19)
106: Kaden Rish (B) 15-0 tech fall over Wyatt Decker ... 113: Alex Joedeman (L) pinned Jace Stenberg at 0:47 ... 120: Victor Franco (L) pinned Ethan Duncombe at 3:39 ... 126: Ethan Anderson (B) 9-2 dec. over Monte Gillman ... 132: Devin Steinhaus (L) pinned Ryan Boecker at 1:17 ... 145: Eddie Simes (L) 3-2 dec. over Jake Nelson ... 145: Lukas Paulson (B) pinned Shelby Fischer ... 152: Adam Jurek (B) 8-6 dec. over Axel Stenberg ... 160: Jude Link (L) 25-10 tech. fall over Tyson Ricker ... 170: Noah Halonen (L) 6-5 dec. over Kylen Rish ... 182: Will O'Brien (L) 5-3 dec. over Reid Krauss ... 195: Caden Dewall (B) 11-2 maj. dec. over Beau Nelson ... 220: Bryce Brannan (B) pinned Mason St. Pierre ... Brayden Weber (B) pinned Jace Butcher (L) at 0:58
Foley 43, DCL 21 (Dec. 19)
106: Cyler Ruhoff (F) pinned Wyatt Decker at 0:22 ... 113: Levi Jacobson (F) 5-3 SV-1 over Alex Joedeman ... 120: Victor Franco (L) 8-4 dec. over Alex Jennissen ... 126: Devin Steinhaus (L) 8-5 dec. over Ethan Oswald ... 132: Caden Ruhoff (F) 8-1 dec. over Carson Amundson … 138: Eddie Simes (L) pinned Cole Rudnitski at 0:56 ... 145: Micheal Rothfork (F) pinned Axel Stenberg at 3:06 ... 152: Jude Link (L) 11-5 dec. over Logan Thorsten ... 160: Connor Thorsten (F) 14-5 maj. dec. over Noah Halonen ... 170: Andy Knutson (F) won forfeit ... 182: Sutherlin Schmit (F) 5-3 dec. over Will O'Brien ... 195: Beau Nelson (L) pinned Max Henne at 1:24 ... 220: Hunter Gorecki (F) pinned Mason St. Pierre at 0:19 ... 285: Elijah Novak (F) pinned Jace Butcher at 1:39
DCL 64, Monticello 15 (Dec. 19)
106: Wyatt Decker (L) won forfeit ... 113: Quinn McCalla (M) 6-2 dec. over Gabe Nelson ... 120: Alex Joedeman (L) won forfeit ... 126: Victor Franco (L) won forfeit ... 132: Devin Steinhaus (L) won forfeit ... 138: Eddie Simes (L) 11-1 maj. dec. over Alex Fearing ... 145: Axel Stenberg (L) pinned Jacob Cole at 0:34 ... 152: Jude Link (L) won forfeit ... 160: Noah Halonen (L) won forfeit ... 170: Jeremiah Schmidt (M) won forfeit ... 182: Will O'Brien pinned John Humphreys at 2:55 ... 195: Beau Nelson (L) won forfeit ... 220: Jesse Midas (M) pinned Jackson Martin at 2:50 ... 285: Jace Butcher (L) won forfeit