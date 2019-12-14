The Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato wrestling team would only lose three matches Thursday night against Watertown-Mayer- Mayer Lutheren to beat them 51-12.
Victor Franco (120), Eddie Simes (138) and Beau Nelson (195) would all win by fall and Jude Link (152) would win by technical fall over Riley Herzog 18-3.
All-in-all it was good day for Dragon wrestling, but coach Buker and coach Clemen said in a comment that their conditioning is not where they would like it to be, so that's what the team wil need to work on.
Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 51, Watertown-Mayer- Mayer Lutheren 12 (Dec. 12)
106 – Andrew Joedeman (L) won 7-2 decision over Jonah Hamberger (W)... 113 – Alex Joedeman (L) won 11-3 major decision over Tanner Hilten (W)... 120 – Victor Franco (L) fall over Dylan Sylte (W) 3:42... 126 – Austin Gabbert (W) won 17-1 technical fall over Devin Steinhaus (L)... 132 – Bryce Burkett (W) won 13-2 major decision over Carson Amundson (L)... 138 – Eddie Simes (L) fall over Steven Duske (W) 1:01... 145 – Sam Marx (L) won 14-5 major decision over Colin Sullivan (W)... 152 – Jude Link (L) won 18-3 technical fall over Riley Herzog (W)... 160 – Noah Halonen (L) won 16-7 major decision over Tanner Burmeister (W)... 170 – Bryce Penk (L) won 4-2 decision over Hunter Stein (W)... 182 – Will O'Brien (L) won 9-0 major decision over Ashton Congdon (W)... 195 – Beau Nelson (L) fall over Andrew Quast (W) 0:11... 220 – Jackson Drahos (W) won 4-2 decision over Mason St. Pierre (L)... 285 – Jace Butcher (L) won forfeit