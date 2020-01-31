The Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield wrestling team defeated Kimball Area 60-9 for their ninth straight dual win.
Four wrestlers ended up earning bonus points for the team. Gabe Nelson (113) and Shelby Fischer (138) both won by fall. Noah Halonen (160) won by technical fall and Eddie Simes (126) won via major decision for his 100th career victory.
Kimball did not have a fully healthy roster, they had to forfeit fives matches, including the last three.
Their next dual is on Friday against Waconia, before traveling to Orono for the Orono Invitational on Saturday.
#8 Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield 60, Kimball Area 9 (Jan. 30)
Individual Results:
106 – Andrew Joedeman (L) won by forfeit... 113 – Gabe Nelson (L) fall over William Serbus (K) 0:15... 120 – Victor Franco (L) lost 24-6 tech fall to Gavin Winter (K)... 126 – Eddie Simes (L) won 9-1 maj dec Lucas Jurek (K)... 132 – Jerry Simes (L) won 8-6 dec over Alex Nelson (K)... 138 – Shelby Fischer (L) fall over Austin Decknal (K) 1:23... 145 – Axel Stenberg (L) won 8-5 dec over Haden Rosenow (K)... 152 – Jude Link (L) won by forfeit... 160 – Noah Halonen (L) won 18-3 tech fall over Austin Donnay (K)... 170 – Hayden Hoernemann (L) lost 15-4 maj dec to Ashton Hanan (K)... 182 – Will O'Brien (L) won 4-0 dec over Brandon Guggisberg (K)... 195 – Beau Nelson (L) won by forfeit... 220 – Jackson Martin (L) won by forfeit... 285 – Jace Butcher (L) won by forfeit