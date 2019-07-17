10 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JULY 22, 2009
Meeker County’s population fell by 230 people this year compared to 2007. Figures compiled by the Minnesota State Demographic Center were distributed at the Tuesday Meeker County Board meeting. The county’s 2008 population was 23,141, which is down from 23,371 in 2007. Almost every municipality and township in Meeker showed a slight population drop, according to state records. The only exceptions were Cedar Mills township, which increased from 480 to 483, and Litchfield township, which also showed a net increase of three. Litchfield’s population was set at 7,845, down 26 from the previous year. Dassel, Grove City, Cosmos and Darwin all showed slight population drops.
A 4-H group from Teton County Montana arrived in Meeker for a week of fun, friendship and first-time experiences. The visiting group and Meeker 4-Hers spent a day tidying up the Meeker fairgrounds in preparation for the fair. Through the week the Montanans visited the Twine Ball at Darwin, spent a night in Duluth, experienced the Cosmos Space Festival, visited the Stockade and dropped by the Mall of America.
A Meeker County Public Transit garage will be built at 812 Ripley St. E. It will encompass 8,100 square feet and will have room for 13 transit buses, a wash bay, office and dispatch area. Funding for the project comes from a MnDot grant as well as contributions from the city and county. The total cost of the project, including land acquisition, will run to $800.000 with MnDot providing $640,000. The city and county will each pay $80,000.
The city council turned down a request from the local Jaycees to use the former VFW building, now owned by the city, as a site for a haunted house at Halloween. Council member Ron Dingmann said that because the request is so far in the future, “We really don’t know what the status of the building will be by fall.”
20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JULY 22, 1999
YES — that was a bona fide sighting of Gov. Jess Ventura reported in Litchfield last week. Fact is our celebrity governor not only played 18 holes at our golf course on Friday but also enjoyed his evening meal here. John Streed, golf course superintendent, reports that early last week a request came from a Lake Minniebelle resident asking for Friday afternoon tee time for a group of a dozen or so. Streed in retrospect figures that the family making the tee time request is acquainted with the governor and was aware of the fact Ventura will be here Friday. Streed said he was standing outside the pro shack Friday afternoon as a group headed to the first tee. As he watched the group, he became aware of the distinctive Ventura voice familiar to just about every Minnesota. Word spread quickly of Ventura’s presence, and a number of people with drinks in hand came out of the club to watch the governor tee off. The governor played a full 18 holes, but there was no report of his score with his erratic left-handed swing. The Ventura group originally planned to feast at the golf club where Peter Brynildson was hopeful the governor could get a taste of Peter’s famous ribs. But the place was so crowded that the Ventura group moved on to the Farmer’s Daughter at the east edge of town. There the governor enjoyed prime rib, which owner Lisa Schneider said the governor described as “excellent.” — Lookin’ Around Litch.
Jamaica in July? You’ve got to be kidding. But that is the destination of 40 area young people who will be part of a short term mission trip sponsored by the Crow River Area Youth for Christ. The group left July 15 and will return on July 28. They will spend time helping at an orphanage. The Carpenter’s Tools musical group is part of the travel group and will perform several concerts. Litchfield young people making the trip include Britta Anderson, Stephanie Gunneson, Amy Jones, Kyle Kalkbrenner, Nate Anderson, Matt Kargas, Alan Heuring, Jennifer McGuire, Andrea Dollerschell, Kati Hulbert, Jennifer Fiskum, Sara Houston and Danielle Riebe.
On the recommendation of the County Planning and Zoning Commission, the Meeker County Board cleared the way for the expansion of a Swede Grove Township dairy operation. Greg Jans received approval to expand his present 250 head dairy herd to 500. The expansion will involve a major addition to the dairy barn and the construction of a new lagoon for manure.
50 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JULY 16, 1969
Students in the Litchfield School District attending St. Philip’s school will be provided with the same bus service that is available to public school students as a result of school board action Monday night. This action follows the signature of a bill in the state legislature during the last session, which provided that state funds would cover the costs of transporting parochial students. Superintendent H.G. Hegdal said a preliminary survey had shown that about 27 students would be bussed to St. Philip’s in the fall.
David Dean, Rt. 3, Litchfield who won the award for the “Best All-Around Beard” in the Centennial beard contest, had an attitude reflecting the feelings of many as he shaved off his prize-winning beard Monday. “It was a lot of fun, but I’m glad it’s over,” he said of the Centennial celebration. David was wondering a bit about the reaction of his two-month-old daughter who had gotten used to the beard.
A crowd estimated at between 15,000-18,000 watched the longest parade in Litchfield’s history Sunday afternoon — along Central Park and along tree line south Sibley they stood eight and 10 deep. A brisk breeze offset high temperatures to make viewing pleasant. It was 86 degrees at the parade’s start and hit a peak of 93 degrees. Long Prairie’s splendid high school band took top parade honors followed by the Spartans of Rocori.
The Litchfield Golden Age Club, which started with a membership of 20 has grown to 120 members. It held its first formal meeting in the Longfellow School gym Monday. P.J.Casey gave a talk on the history of the county.
69 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JULY 17, 1950
The Thulin firm, led by Larry Thulin, has been extremely busy this summer. Some 13 blocks of new sidewalks have been finished in the community. The city pays one-fourth of the cost for new sidewalk construction with the property owner three-fourths.
Twenty-two members of the Litchfield Light and Power plant signed up with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers last Thursday. A meeting of the union’s officials from Minneapolis with the utilities commission is set for this week as the union seeks a wage contract with the city. Several of the workers feel the wage spread is too great. Some of the men get about 90 cents an hour while others get between $1.25-$1.30. They say some men have worked four years without a raise.
Three-year-old Duane Braatz was discharged from the Litchfield hospital Sunday where he was treated after a 4,800-pound tractor ran over his chest. On Friday the young son of Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Braatz was riding with his father on their tractor. The tractor started to roll just after it had stopped. The boy, who had been leaning on the fender, suddenly fell forward, and the tractor rolled over him. He fell into a pasture of hard sod. The tractor rear wheel passed over him. He had multiple bruises and a broken nose, but almost miraculously, no further injuries were found. On Tuesday his doctor said he expects the boy to make a full recovery.
115 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JULY 21, 1904
C.W. Walker, who has been employed in the barber shop of J.W. Nelsan for more than a year, departed for parts unknown via the Twin Cities on Sunday morning. He left behind him a number of small creditors who mourn his untimely departure in small sums, including the baseball team whose manager he had encamped with a sum some money of which the team will have to repay. Mr. Walker was a young man of good address and had no trouble working his way into the trust of the public. It is believed by many that he is not dishonest at heart and that he will eventually make good on his debts but that is only a thin balm to his creditors.
Three thousand live frogs (large and snall) wanted every day. T.J. BURR, LITCHFIELD.
Elton Johnson, the 3-year-old son of Otto Johnson, lost two fingers from his hand Wednesday. While about the barn where men were stowing hay, his hand got caught in the ropes of the hay fork, and before he was released, two fingers were badly mangled. The lad was brought to town for treatment and is now doing well.
The young people of the Mission Church in Strout had their usual moonlight excursion to Lake Minniebelle Saturday evening. Those couples who went moonshining on their own will be minus an invitation to the next event. They shall not this organization amuck.
Mrs. Winnie Anderson is well and was seen on the streets of Forest City again.