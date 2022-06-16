June 8, 2022
Inez Elaine Dascher, 90, of Buffalo Lake, passed away on June 8, 2022, at the Buffalo Lake Healthcare Center. Everyone is invited to the Celebration of Life on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the Buffalo Lake Community Center; coffee and pie follows. Interment is at a later date at the Zion Evangelical Cemetery in Buffalo Lake.
Inez was born on Jan. 16, 1932 in Winthrop. She was the eldest daughter of August William Habeck (1904-1982) and Anna Alma Borchert Fruhwirth (1910-1985). Her siblings included JoAnn Villa (1935-) and Ordell Yonkovich (1937-2014).
After dating for four years, Inez was united in marriage to Robert George Dascher (1927-2009) on March 21, 1959 at the Lutheran church in Winthrop. Inez and Robert shared 50 years of marriage before Robert’s unexpected death on June 26, 2009. He was 82 years old.
Inez led a busy life taking care of her family and partnering with her husband to run the family farm. There were many days you could see Inez on a tractor or truck working hard to get the crop planted or harvested.
Additionally, Inez was active in the community. Community involvement included:
- Buffalo Lake Healthcare Center board member for 19 years
- Buffalo Lake Healthcare Center volunteer for over 30 years
- Buffalo Lake United Methodist Church, Administrative Board for five years
- Buffalo Lake United Methodist Church, Board of Trustees for five years
- Buffalo Lake United Methodist Church, Sunday School teacher for 12 years
- Buffalo Lake Women’s Improvement Club Flower Show participant for five years
- Buffalo Lake Summer Garden Tour participant for one year
- Buffalo Lake Christmas Tour of Homes participant for five years
- Buffalo Lake - Hector - Stewart Elementary School Science Fair judge for 12 years
- Hutchinson Concert Board member for six years
- Lakeside Comets 4-H Leader for ten years
- Oakdale Country Club Ladies Treasurer for one year
- Pinochle Club for over 40 years
- Renville County Pork Queen Committee Chairperson for one year
Over the years, Inez enjoyed many hobbies, which included, arranging flowers, doing paper crafts, gardening, hunting, knitting and crocheting, listening to music, making ceramic figurines, making quilts for her family, photographing flowers, farm animals, and scenery, playing the bass drum in the Winthrop High School Band, sewing clothes for herself and her family, traveling with her husband and friends and writing poetry.
Inez is survived by her children, Kris Dascher of Savage, Nancy Redden of Victoria, Steve Dascher of Buffalo Lake, Heidi Smith of West Hills, California. Inez always enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren Keeley Redden, Blaine Redden, Kelsie Dascher, Megan Dascher, Alexander Smith, Nathan Smith, Sydney Smith.
In all, Inez was a creative spirit. She will be missed, but her creativity lives on in the form of quilts, afghans, ceramic figurines, photographs, and poetry. What follows is one of her many poems:
Why is the sun so far and high
That you can't reach it, nor can I.
The earth around it steadily goes
The reason for this no one knows.
It looks just like a ball of fire
That never seems to go any higher.
It creeps across the sky at day
Then at night it fades away.
