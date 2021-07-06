June 17, 2021
Inez Mae Theisen (Helfmann), 94, passed away June 17. Private services will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in memory of Inez be made to a charity of your choice.
Born in St. Paul, she was a long- time resident of Hutchinson, and later retired with her beloved husband Elmer to Naples, Florida. Her final years were spent in assisted-living near her daughter Mary in Jupiter, Florida.
She was a homemaker and mother for most of her life. Inez enjoyed sports and games of all sorts both as a spectator and participant. She was an avid volleyballer and bowler and later took up tennis and golf. She once set the record for the highest game bowled by a woman in Hutchinson, with a score of 279. Throughout her life, she loved to read and always had a book on hand.
She is survived by three children and four grandchildren, Jean (Samuel) Jacobson and their daughter Maxine Jacobson; Mary McLeish and her son William McLeish, and Eric (Cathy) Theisen and their sons Matthew (Sarah) Theisen and Mitchell Theisen.
She was predeceased by her husband Elmer L. Theisen; son Mark; and her brothers, Elmer, Francis, and Robert Helfman.
