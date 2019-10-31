The DNR confirmed on Oct. 31 that zebra mussels are in Lotus Lake. A water sample with zebra mussel larvae led to follow-up searches and confirmation of zebra mussels in Lotus Lake, located in Chanhassen, in Carver County.
Lotus Lake will be added to the infested waters list for zebra mussels so that people who harvest bait, fish commercially or administer water use take necessary precautions. Lake users are encouraged to follow the steps of clean, drain and dispose legally required on all water bodies, regardless of whether they are on the infested waters list.
Lake property owners should carefully check boats, trailers, docks, lifts and all other water-related equipment for invasive species when removing equipment for seasonal storage.
— Chanhassen Villager