Irene R. Christensen, 94, of Hutchinson, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Private family graveside service was Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at the Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
