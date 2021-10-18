Litchfield claimed its fifth consecutive section tennis championship last week.
“It doesn’t get old, and you can’t make it old,” Dragons coach Matt Draeger said after a 6-1 win over Osakis Oct. 12 in the Section 6A final sealed a return to the State Class A Tennis Tournament. “Every year, you have a different group of kids. For some of them, this is their first time, and it’s still special.”
Litchfield will play in the state tournament Oct. 26-29 at Reed-Sweatt Tennis Club in Minneapolis. Though brackets have not been announced yet, the opening round of the team tournament is slated to begin at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, followed by semfinals at 8 and 10 a.m. Wednesday and the championship at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
While a five-year section championship run might indicate a dynasty that is nearly on autopilot when it comes to winning the section tournament, Draeger said that notion is far from the truth. Especially this season.
“The years of us showing up in the section tournament and walking through it are over,” he said. “Some coaches I talked to (ahead of the section final) said, ‘It’s a 50-50 match.’”
Despite the final score, the match was hard-fought and could have gone the other way had the Dragons not come in with the right attitude, Draeger said.
“We talked about this all the time: Can you play your best when it matters the most,” Draeger said. “I don’t know if we’ve played better all year. That was a good Osakis team. We came out and set the tone early in four of the seven matches. In a couple we came from behind.
“People look and say, ‘that was a blowout. It wasn’t. Look at the scores,” Draeger added.
Litchfield started the day against New London-Spicer in the section semifinals and dispatched the Wildcats 7-0.
Only the Dragons’ top doubles team of Britney Prahl and Lauren Erickson was pushed to three sets in that match. After dropping the opening set, Prahl and Erickson responded with a 6-0 second set win and closed out the match with a 6-3 win in the third set.
Litchfield then won five of seven matches in straight sets, three singles and two doubles matches against Osakis.
The Dragons’ third doubles team of Kaitlyn Palmer and Sophie Stilwell rallied from a first-set loss to beat the Osakis duo of Bria Hoffarth and Madeline Anderson, 2-6, 6-4, 6-3. Litchfield got another hard-fought point at fourth singles, where Isla Dille rallied from a first-set loss to top Larissa Hoffarth 1-6, 6-3, 10-7.
Osakis’ only point came at first singles, where Mara VanNyhuis topped Litchfield’s Ryanna Steinhaus 6-1, 6-4.
“Our kids just played at a really high level for two matches in a day, and that’s really hard to do,” Draeger said. “Our kids deserve a lot of credit for their mentality. That (the Osakis win) was one of the better matches they played all year, and it had to be. We knew that.”
The Dragons, ranked third in the state in Class A by Minnesota High School Tennis, improved to 18-3 with the win over Osakis. That gives Litchfield a 78-7 record over the past four seasons. In addition to five consecutive section titles, the Dragons have one other section title in the past 16 years, and two runner-up finishes, in 2006 and 2016.
This year’s Section 6A tournament presented a significant test for the Dragons, however, with three other teams in the field — Osakis, New London-Spicer and Minnewaska —having played in the state tournament in the past four years.
“You could argue, with four teams that have been in the state tournament, our section is one of the toughest in terms of depth,” Draeger said. “They were all there that day, and we had to beat two of them. You don’t do that in the way that we did without being all in – knowing the scouting report, executing the scouting report. Everything we told them, they did. When things weren’t going well, they hung in there. When things were going well, they kept their foot on the gas. I don’t know how else to describe it.”
Prahl and Erickson got the Dragons going against Osakis, registering the first point of the match with their 6-1, 6-0 win at No. 1 doubles. The Dragons’ second doubles pair of Taylor Draeger and Liv Olson one the fourth and deciding point with a 6-3, 6-4 win.
It was fitting in a way, Draeger said, to have two seniors – Prahl and Draeger – play pivotal roles in another section title.
“Two seniors that have been there a long time, you like your veterans to be in that position,” Draeger said. “Sometimes, it takes your veterans to say, ‘I’m going to put this on my shoulders.’ They really set the tone for us. That’s what you want out of your leaders.”
Individual success
In addition to the section team title, Litchfield saw success in the individual tournament, with two singles players and two doubles teams still alive after the first two rounds, which concluded Oct. 13 at Rogers Tennis Center.
Junior Ryanna Steinhaus and seventh-grader Isla Dille advanced in singles, while Britney Prahl and Kylie Michels, and Lauren Erickson and Karlee Prahl advanced in doubles.
The individual semifinals and finals were scheduled to be played Tuesday after this edition of the Independent Review went to press. Check out www.independentreview.net for the latest results.