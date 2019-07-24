What makes one potter different from another? Find out at the eighth annual Minnesota Pottery Festival this weekend.
This event brings together 35 potters from 10 states to showcase their creative talents outdoors on the grounds of Clay Coyote Gallery and Pottery, northeast of Hutchinson.
What sets this show apart from other art fairs is that it features only potters, which gives visitors an opportunity to get up close and personal to the pots and their creators. It’s a great place to ask questions and learn about the different types of work on display. All levels of collectors are welcome, from the experienced to the novice.
“It’s rare to see all functional pottery in one show,” said Nate Saunders, pottery festival board member.
The 21-year-old wears two hats. He’s a senior majoring in studio art with a pottery emphasis at St. John’s University in Collegeville, and he’s a working potter.
One of triplets, Saunders and his brothers were introduced to clay when their mom enrolled them in a class at age 5. While his siblings pursued other interests, Saunders stuck with it. He was 15 when he started selling his work at art shows.
This is Saunders’ third pottery festival.
“It’s a more fulfilling way to engage with other artists and the community,” he said.
While the event is a treat for the clay-collecting public, there are benefits for the artists, too.
“It’s really fun to be surrounded by potters,” Saunders said. “Thirty-five plus is really great. A lot of them know of each other. It’s a reunion.”
While the festival’s main draw is the potters and their work, special events are also offered including raku firing, Pottery Olympics competitions, ceramic technique demonstrations and a kids station where children of all ages can get their hands dirty.
Hungry? No problem. Food and drink is provided by Lola’s of New Ulm and Crow River Winery.
Featured Artist: Peter Jadoonath
Each year, the festival names a featured artist. This year, Peter Jadoonath of Shafer, Minnesota, is the recipient.
He described the honor as “pretty cool.”
Board member Morgan Baum said Jadoonath was selected because he has been a rising star in the Minnesota ceramics community and is well-known in the St. Croix River Valley, home of the annual pottery tour that attracts fans from the Twin Cities, across the United States and several foreign countries.
“We invited Peter to be the 2019 featured artist to introduce him to the ceramic lovers in our region,” she said. “We really enjoy the way Peter uses ceramics for storytelling. And we think that the Minnesota Pottery Festival audience will be delighted with his functional and fun work.”
The 44-year-old artist never set out to be a potter. Growing up, his interest was in animation.
“I was always drawing,” he said. “I took a lot of art classes at Eagan High School. It was during the time Disney was revitalized with ‘Beauty and the Beast’ and ‘The Lion King.’”
Following graduation, he headed to Bemidji State University to pursue a degree/career in animation. Through a series of requirements, Jadoonath found himself having to take an art class. When the drawing class was full, he opted for pottery and discovered the media of clay in 1996. The rest, as they say, is history.
Jadoonath’s pottery is made on a treadle wheel, carved and fired in a gas kiln at his barn studio 5 miles from Taylors Falls. The property allows for two goats, eight chickens, two Guinea hens and a family cat. His wife, Emily, is a hairstylist, and the couple have two daughters.
“Drawing and animation is the foundation of my art-making life,” Jadoonath said. “I am quite shy at my core, and drawing is a method for me to interpret the world and my life experiences. I enjoy the challenge of making pottery shapes that act as a vehicle for me to express these ideas.”
Next up for the potter is teaching a weeklong course on relief patterns and altered forms at the end of August at the Grand Marais Art Colony.
He sees events such as the pottery festival and teaching as ways to talk and connect with people.
“It’s a cool thing,” he said. “It’s pushing me forward.”
Emerging Artist: Jessica Gotkin
While the featured artist honor recognizes an established potter, the emerging artist award is given to an artist at the beginning of his/her career. This year’s honoree is Jessica Gotkin.
According to Baum, each year applicants apply to be chosen as the festival’s emerging artist.
“The board looks at their creativity, technical skill and originality as determining factors,” she said. “We chose Jessica because of her overall body of work. This will be her first show, and in her application it was clear that she was going to use it as a launching pad for her ceramics career. ... Getting ready for your first show is a big undertaking, and Jessica seemed like she was up for the challenge.”
The Minnetonka artist graduated in 2015 from the University of Minnesota with a Bachelor of Arts degree in art with an emphasis in ceramics.