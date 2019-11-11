Tim Bergstrom traveled to Hartford, Alabama for the fourth time this year.
Though he’s traveled throughout the world, Bergstrom said the town of about 2,600 in the southeastern part of Alabama is one of his favorite destinations.
“It’s so much fun,” said Bergstrom, a Grove City resident. “It’s like going home.”
Like his previous trips in 1997, 2006 and 2011, Bergstrom made this year’s journey as part of a group of nine students and adults who are part of the Peanut & Milk Festival exchange between Litchfield and Hartford.
This visit was a little different, in that Bergstrom’s wife, Deb, made the trip for the first time, he said. But the hospitality experienced by the Bergstroms and the rest of the group was as welcoming as ever.
The group left Litchfield on Nov. 3 and stayed in Hartford until this past Saturday.
During their week in Alabama, they toured peanut and cotton farms, attended the National Peanut Festival in Dothan, Alabama, toured the state capital in Alabama, spent a day at the beach in Panama City, Florida, and generally immersed themselves in smalltown life when staying with host families.
The Bergstroms spent their week with Stacy and Cary Hatcher, who were hosts to Tim two previous times.
“The first time, I stayed with Cary’s brother, Greg,” Bergstrom said. “So, it’s been with the same family pretty much every time. The relationships you build with the build there are special.”
The Peanut Butter & Milk Festival got its start nearly 50 years ago when Bruce Cottington, owner of a Super Valu grocery store in Litchfield, was looking for a way to sell more milk and peanut butter. Every year since 1971, a group of Hartford residents has visited Litchfield in February and a group of Litchfield residents return the visit in November.
The Hatchers, who hosted the Bergstroms in Alabama, have stayed with Tim Bergstrom twice in the past, he said.
According to the Peanut Butter & Milk Committee in Litchfield, the exchange was started to do four things — promote rural America; promote good food; promote agriculture, particularly the dairy industry; and to involve young people in the promotion.
Bergstrom, news director at KLFD 1410-AM in Litchfield, got involved in the program in 1997, when Cottington convinced him to attend a Peanut Butter & Milk Committee meeting to provide news coverage.
“Bruce (who died in 2017) got me going to meetings … and I kind of got sucked in,” Bergstrom said with a laugh.
Since that time, he’s learned a lot about Hartford and its people. Though much has remained the same during his four visits to Hartford, there have been changes to the city, as well.
“Every time, there are different businesses I haven’t seen before,” Bergstrom said.
He said he has been impressed with the diversity of agriculture in the Hartford area, where peanuts and cotton are the most prominent cash crops, but there are others as well.
“There’s so much, I guess, alternative farming,” Bergstrom said. One of those that was visited this year was a lotus farm. Lotus are like a water lilly, and the flowers are sold, while the root system is a tuber similar to a potato, and that part of the plant is shipped to China, where it is a popular food item.
It was also interesting to see beef cattle grazing in a pasture, where there were pecan trees, another cash crop, Bergstrom said.
As interested as the Litchfield visitors were in Hartford life, so were Hartford residents interested in learning about the visitors. The exchange has drawn considerable attention though the years — enough so that it occupies one section at a museum.
But the exchange goes far beyond a museum exhibit’s historical archive to a very human, emotional tie.
“You get a lump in your throat when you’re supposed to say goodbye,” Bergstrom said. “You really get intertwined, you know?”