The mercury soared this past weekend hitting 100 degrees for the first time this summer. After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was under these conditions that pullers returned to the NTPA Power Pull Nationals Friday and Saturday at the McLeod County Fairgrounds in Hutchinson.
Tractor pulling isn’t about speed, but distance pulled. It’s also based on horsepower and torque, which means that the engine must be modified to generate as much power as possible. Within a class of similar vehicles, the puller that achieved the greatest distance wins.
The action was viewed by about 10,000 fans and will be broadcast on RFD-TV this fall.
— Kay Johnson
NTPA TRACTOR PULL RESULTS FOR FRIDAY, JUNE 17
The results are displayed by name, city, name of vehicle and distance.
Class: 8,000-Pound Super Stock Diesel Tractors
1. Ken Rachner, Long-Haul Harvester, 343.395
2. Jerry Zweibahmer, Bone Twister, 330.395
3. Steve Blagrave, Red Horse, 326.810
Class: 10,000-Pound Pro Stock Tractors
1. Mike Conny, MAC Nasty, 376.035
2. Kevin Schmucker, Git-Er-Dun Deere, 374.565
3. Julia Ray, MAC Daddy, 365.570
Class: 2,050-Pound Open Modified Mini Tractors
1. C.J. Graczyk, Pile Driver, 304.246
2. Adam Bauer, Iron Toy, 304.210
3. Adam Bauer, Cowboy Up, 295.795
Class: 20,000-Pound Super Semis
1. Lonny Sailor, Holy Smokes, 359.800
2. Brian Elithorpe, Nikki’s Nightmare, 347.400
3. Ryan DeBroux, Playin’ with Fire, 329.545
Class: 7,500-Pound Modified Tractors
1. Tom Owens, Ramblin’ Rose, 386.880
2. Corey Kielmeyer, Double Trouble, 371.355
3. Bret Berg, Money Maker, 369.760
Class: 9,500-Pound Limited Pro Stock Tractors
1. Mike Sather, Adrenaline Rush, 349.690
2. Kevin J. Lindstrom, Hyper Harvester, 339.545
3. James Giese, Hicktown Hurricane, 333.305
Session summary
Number of classes: 6
Number of entries: 50
Number of hooks: 50
NTPA TRACTOR PULL RESULTS FOR SATURDAY, JUNE 18
Class: 7,500-Pound Modified Tractors
1. Ricky Rose, Giddyup, 351.135
2. Doug Christensen, Pack Rat 4, 333.990
3. Les Korporal, Korporal Punishment, 315.080
Class: 9,500-Pound Limited Pro Stock Tractors
1. Kevin J. Lindstrom, Hyper Harvester, 344.745
2. Matthew Lindstrom, Adrenaline Rush, 341.160
3. Mitch Fehn, Red Storm Reloaded, 340.910
Class: 8,000-Pound Super Stock Diesel Tractors
1. Jerry Zweibahmer, Bone Twister, 379.850
2. Steve Blagrave, Red Horse, 348.260
3. Kent Payne, Super Rooster, 344.050
Class: 10,000-Pound Pro Stock Tractors
1. Mike Conny, MAC Nasty, 338.240
2. Danny Schmucker, Rampage, 324.985
3. Kevin Schmucker, Git-Er-Dun Deere, 320.745
Class: 2,050-Pound Open Modified Mini Tractors
1. Adam Bauer, Iron Toy, 352.290
2. Chase Richardson, Vibrator, 350.125
3. Logan Peissig, Fallout, 337.490
Class: 20,000-Pound Super Semis
1. Craig Braun, Executioner, 379.570
2. Lonny Sailor, Holy Smokes, 370.455
3. Brian Elithorpe, Nikki’s Nightmare, 347.820
Session summary
Number of classes: 6
Number of entries: 51
Number of hooks: 48
For a complete list of results, visit www.ntpapull.com/results.