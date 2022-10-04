Dogs — in all shapes and sizes — will be front and center when the Crow River Classic comes to the town. The four day, all-breed dog show is hosted by the Wright County Kennel Club and Granite City Kennel Club, Thursday through Sunday, Oct. 6-9, at the McLeod County Fairgrounds in Hutchinson.
“Attending an all-breed dog show is a great way to see various breeds from all seven dog groups,” said Audrey Kamphenkel, president of the Granite City Kennel Club. “It gives a person the opportunity to see breeds of interest up close and you have the ability to ask questions if you’re interested in a particular breed and considering a puppy. Before purchasing a puppy is the time to see if it will be a good match with the family unit. Show dogs are part of our families just as any other dog purchased as a pet. You love them immensely.”
So what’s this dog show all about? To find out, Michele Johnson, president of the Wright County Kennel Club, and Audrey Kamphenkel, president of the Granite City Kennel Club, participated in this Leader Q&A.
How many dogs will participate in the 4-day show? Where do they come from?
Michele Johnson: We have between 600 to 750 dogs entered daily. The exhibitors and their dogs attend from the upper Midwest but we also have exhibitors that come from as far away as Pennsylvania or Colorado. Many dogs expected to attend are the top rated in their breed.
Audrey Kamphenkel: We have dogs coming from as far as New York state. One of the dogs is the No. 1 dog in their breed (Newfoundland). The handler has roots in central Minnesota and will spend time with family before returning to New York.
What makes a perfect show dog?
Michele Johnson: To quote the esteemed American Kennel Club Judge Ms. Pat Trotter, “Not all pets are show dogs but I can assure you that all show dogs are pets.” Each dog should be able to perform the job, which they were bred for and showing their heart while in the ring. The breeders behind each of these dogs have purposefully bred the traits that are the hallmark for that particular breed whether it be to flush game from deep cover or retrieve it back to the hunter or protect livestock.
What do judges look for?
Michele Johnson: The judges are evaluating each dog against the written standard created by the parent club for each breed. These standards can also be found at American Kennel Club’s website at AKC.org. The main consideration is the dog’s conformation or overall appearance, temperament and structure. The judges are looking for characteristics that allow the dog to perform the function for which his or her breed was bred.
What are the most popular breeds?
Michele Johnson: There are many popular breeds attending our show, which have larger entries. Some of those include: Golden Retrievers, Whippets, French Bulldogs, Irish Setters and many others with more than 80 breeds represented over the four days of competition.
What should the public know about attending a dog show?
Michele Johnson: We have Junior Showmanship each day, which is exhibitors who compete against each other for the title of Best Junior. Competitors can earn scholarships depending upon the numbers of wins and their grades over the course of the year. If attending our shows please stop and watch their competitions. You can also learn about breeds of interest by watching their competitions and talking to the exhibitors who may also breed. Always ask before you pet any of the dogs and their handler may ask you to wait until after they have completed showing to keep their dog focused.
Is there anything planned that would be of particular interest to the public? I understand there is Newfoundland judging? What does that involve?
Michele Johnson: The Newfoundland Club is hosting Concurrent Specialties on Friday and Saturday. A specialty will bring a larger entry and is judged by a breed specialist. It is a great honor to win a “Specialty” in any breed.
How many years has the Classic been in Hutchinson? What do you like about the fairgrounds?
Audrey Kamphenkel: Wright County Kennel Club moved its show from Howard Lake to Hutchinson approximately in the mid 1990s. The McLeod County Fairgrounds is centrally located and offers exhibitors the opportunity to spread out a little bit. It gives exhibitors room to mingle and catch up with one another as they are our extended family. The show rings are all inside one building that is climate controlled and clean, exhibitors love it. The fairgrounds staff are wonderful to work with and both clubs appreciate the partnership we have with them.
Is there anything else we should know?
The Central Minnesota Search & Rescue Team will be in attendance all four days and are available to answer questions and talk about how their dogs are trained and contribute to searching for a missing person.
“It’s really quite amazing what these dogs do,” Kamphenkel said. ”The Wright County and Granite City Kennel Clubs have supported their efforts for many years.”
While the judging takes place in the Commercial Building, vendors will set up in the Agribition Building. It’s an opportunity to see and buy unique items that you often don’t find in a pet store.
The Agribition Building is also the site where much of the grooming takes place. If you’re lucky, you might get a peek at someone grooming a dog that requires extensive effort such as a poodle.