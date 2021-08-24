Relationships are an important part of everything we do in life. Whether it’s at home, at school, at church or at work, building relationships is what makes life worthwhile. And at Steffes Group in Litchfield, those relationships with clients and coworkers is what employees say make the work so rewarding.
“The emphasis on family,” said Amanda Nelson, an employee at Steffes. “The group of coworkers and the resources provide to make your job easier are all great things you find at Steffes Group.”
“Even on your worst day, you still want to come back to work the next day,” said Jessica Koehnen, another Steffes worker. “They are a company that prides themselves on integrity. They want to help the customers, big or small, make the right choice for them. They believe in making relationships, not just the bottom dollar.”
Since it was founded in 1960 by Bob Steffes, Steffes Group and its contributing divisions have aided in the liquidation and management of ag-related assets, assisting in the selling of everything from combines and tractors to tillable farm acreage, hay and livestock. Its services include farm retirement and/or inventory reduction auctions, timed online-only auctions, real estate auctions, farm management, forage auctions, specialty auctions, land brokerage and real estate auctions, and equipment appraisals.
While agriculture is its main focus, Steffes also auctions assets such as construction equipment, large estates, and an assortment of business holdings.
In the past 60 years, Steffes Group has grown with locations now in North Dakota, South Dakota and Iowa. The growth was in part thanks to its reputation of consistency and remaining true to its core values of honesty, accountability, responsibility, positivity, respectfulness and passion.
But as Scott Steffes, the current president of Steffes Group, likes to say, “It’s always about the people.” And at Steffes, employees strive to create relationships with both the customers and each other.
Josh Paul, an employee at Steffes, called it a “fun environment” with growth potential in a company “that truly cares about its employees.”
“It’s a great place to work as there is always a new challenge and the employee support is excellent,” said Brock Skov, another empoyee at Steffes.
If you’re interested in working at Steffes, it is currently looking for people who embody the company’s core values for positions in sales, accounting, IT, project management, customer services and a yard associate.