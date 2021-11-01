Jay Livingston and Ray Evans composed the popular Christmas song "Silver Bells," first released in October 1950. The songwriting duo wrote of "City sidewalks, busy sidewalks dressed in holiday style. and children laughing, people passing, meeting smile after smile ..." Words create visuals that remind us all of the joys of the holidays.
This yuletide season create memories with loved ones by shopping, visiting with Santa Claus and enjoying special events. To get started with plans, consider the following:
Thursday, Nov. 25
Happy Thanksgiving.
Friday, Nov. 26
It's Black Friday! Shop 'til you drop!
Saturday, Nov. 27
It's Small Business Saturday. Shop local and support Hutchinson-area businesses. This event features a ping-pong drop at 10 a.m. on Washington Avenue in downtown Hutchinson and elves handing out more than $3,500 in gift cards. For more information, call the Hutchinson Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism at 320-587-5252.
Down with Diabetes Alliance Gala at the Hutchinson Event Center, 1005 State Highway 15 S. Social hour and dinner 6 p.m. followed by entertainment 8 p.m. Cash bar and silent auction will also be available. Tickets are $35 and available at the Hutchinson Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism office in downtown Hutchinson.
Friday, Dec. 3
Crow River Singers presents "Christmas Time is Here" 7 p.m. in the sanctuary at Peace Lutheran Church, 400 Franklin St. S.W., Hutchinson. Directors Paul Otte and Jim Nelson will lead the community choir through a variety of Christmas carols. Serving as pianist is Cheryl Glaeser. Admission is $9 for adults and free for children younger than 12. No refreshments will be served due to COVID-19. The concert will also be performed 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, also at Peace Lutheran.
Saturday, Dec. 4
The 19th annual Trees and Traditions is 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1040 South Grade Road S.W., Hutchinson. It features live music, decorated Christmas trees, holiday collections and displays, lefse demonstrations and more.