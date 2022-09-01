When the Minnesota State Fair is described as "The Great Minnesota Get Together," it's not a joke. More than 2 million people attended this year's event including Hutchinson natives Kiley Lickfelt and Allison Wright who were among the young women competing for the crown of Princess Kay of the Milky Way.
Following the coronation on Aug. 31, Princess Kay Rachel Rinda and the other nine contestants had a busy fair run. Their week started out by having their images carved in butter by Litchfield sculptor Gerry Kulzer. From there, it was meet-and-greet events promoting the dairy industry. It was truly a once-in-lifetime experience for all concerned. To share it, Lickfelt and Wright participated in this Leader Q&A.
What has this week at the State Fair been like for you?
Allison: Representing the McLeod County Dairy farmers has been a blast at the Minnesota State Fair. I had an opportunity to have my likeness sculpted into 90 pounds of butter donated by AMPI, talk with hundreds of people who came to see the butter sculpting, and was able to bond with the other Princess Kay of the Milky Way finalists. Everyday we would get to the fairground around 9 a.m., and then go over the dairy schedule, which normally looked like helping with a milking demonstration at 10 a.m., competing in the agri-Olympics at noon, and then spending the rest of the day in the dairy building talking with consumers.
Tell me what it was like to be sculpted in butter? What is the temp in the booth? How long does it take to complete the butter sculpture?
Allison: Having my likeness sculpted in butter was a very fun experience. I was able to stay entertained for 6 hours as the sculpting was happening by answering trivia questions and talking to the sculptor, Jerry. The temperature of the butter booth is 40 degrees, but I stayed nice and toasty in my snow pants and snow jacket that were donated to all of the Princess Kay of the Milky Way finalists from Midwest Dairy. I am planning to bring home my 90 pounds of butter and put it in my family's farm store called Wright's Family Market and have a sale on all of our dairy products.
Do you have any advice for future Princess Kay contestants?
Allison: My advice for anyone who is thinking about running for a county-level dairy princess or Princess Kay is to just do it. I have learned so much about myself and about the dairy community around us from being in the dairy royalty program. The advice I was given was be yourself and be true to who you are and who you are representing. I would pass this advice on to anyone, because it helped me gain confidence in myself and in my communicating skills.