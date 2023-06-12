Izzy Schmitz has never been one to back down from a challenge.
In fact, the Hutchinson High School junior seems to embrace them — with a smile on her face. Challenges, after all, are what drives her to be her best.
And she was at her best — albeit tired — this past weekend at the State Class AA Track and Field Meet.
Schmitz ran in three individual races, capturing her first state track championship in the 3,200-meter run Friday, then taking second in the 1,600 and ninth in the 400 Saturday. Though she hoped for better — in fact was 200 meters away from winning the 1,600, as well — Schmitz walked off the track after the medal presentation following the 400 with a smile on her face.
“I’m just so happy that I got here,” she said. “I have nothing to be disappointed with.”
Schmitz is a bit of a rarity in the track world, both a distance runner and a sprinter.
She’s been a distance runner since junior high, qualifying for the state cross country meet in seventh and eighth grade. Then, after the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the state meet in 2020, Schmitz won the state title as a sophomore in 2021. This past fall, she finished second at state.
Her distance running resume is just as strong on the track. Schmitz was fifth in the 1,600 and eighth in the 3,200 at the state meet as a freshman. Last spring, she took third in the 3,200 and was fourth in the 1,600 at state.
Looking for a new challenge this spring, Schmitz decided to add the open 400 to her resume.
“I have been running it in the past, but mostly just (relay) teams, just for my team,” Schmitz said. “This was the year that I really focused on it though. You know, running a 400 helps me in my other events, helps me with that raw speed. So my main focus was just getting my 400 time down, and I saw a lot of success, with massive PRs this year. So, yeah, fun!”
“It’s pretty unusual for an athlete to run the 1,600 and 3,200, as well as the open 400 in one track meet,” Hutchinson coach Christie Hantge said. “I am not surprised that Izzy had success in the 400 this season. We saw how well she could run that race last year. We knew that it would benefit her kick in her distance races this year if she worked on speed a bit more.”
She accomplished a goal by winning Section 2AA championships in the 400, 1,600 and 3,200. Welcome as that was, however, Schmitz also knew that it meant a couple of busy days at the state track meet. Not that she was complaining.
Schmitz opened the state meet Friday with the 3,200, and she had more than two hours recovery time after winning that event to prepare for the preliminary heat of the 400. She posted the fifth-fastest time in the preliminary to gain her spot in the 400 finals on Saturday.
All good, except that it set up a tight competition window. Schmitz had about a half hour between the start of the 1,600 and the start of the 400.
That brief rest between races proved to be challenging mentally, as well as physically, due to an unexpected finish in the 1,600.
Schmitz surged to the front from the start of the 1,600 and stayed there through three and a half laps, closely followed by a pack led by longtime rival Kendra Krueger of Jordan. Schmitz finished ahead of Krueger in the event to win both the conference and section meets.
But suddenly, on the back stretch of the final lap at state, Krueger kicked past Schmitz and steadily pulled away.
Krueger won with a state Class AA meet record time of 4:53.9 — more than 5 ½ seconds faster than the record of 4:59.57 set one year earlier. Schmitz also beat the previous record with a time of 4:56.52, but it was only good for second place.
“I went out and I ran my race. I was in control the whole race, and that’s how I wanted to run it,” Schmitz said afterward. “I went out hard, and I just held my own. It’s too bad that I couldn’t hang on the last 200 meters.”
As disappointing as it might have been to see a second state championship slip from her grasp, Schmitz didn’t show it. Instead, she offered a wide-eyed smile and a hug to Kruger just seconds after she crossed the final line.
“I’m happy for Kendra,” Schmitz said. “She has been a longtime rival, and I’m very happy to see her do well.
“Oh, you know, in the state meet, when it really counts to have her beat me was disappointing,” Schmitz said. “But I am just so thrilled for her. I honestly know her so well as a person, and I just have nothing but joy for her to have her be successful like this her senior year.”
The mental jolt of being overtaken on the final lap of the 1,600, combined with the short recovery before the start of the 400 left Schmitz drained. She fell behind quickly and wound up ninth with a time of 1:00.23.
“After the 1,600, I was really tired,” she said. “And it was tough to mentally turn myself around for that 400. I was feeling a little down (after) getting second place, but I just had to make sure my mindset was in the right place. But then going in the 400, I was tired right out of the blocks, and I was just trying to hang on with everything I had to get to the finish line.”
Said Hantge of Schmitz’s performance: “Very few athletes would attempt, much less achieve qualifying in two distance events and a sprint event at the state track meet. We understood she would have very little recovery time between the 1,600 and the 400, and she should just give what she could. Whatever she did would be just icing on the cake.”
Peterson 13th in prelims
Hutchinson’s only other state meet qualifier, junior Parker Peterson, finished with a time of 22.86 in the preliminary heat of the 200 on Friday. It was the 13th fastest time. He did not qualify for Saturday’s finals, where Litchfield’s Blake Aller won the state title with a time of 21.5.