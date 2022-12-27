James Wendell Beckstrand, 75, of Paynesville lost his battle with early onset Alzheimer’s Disease Dec. 3 at his home in Paynesville surrounded by his family. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Catholic Church of St. Boniface in Cold Spring. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at Johnson Funeral Home in Paynesville and for one hour prior to the service at church. Interment with military honors will be in Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
He was born May 29, 1947, in Litchfield, the son of Wendell and Genevieve (Manning) Beckstrand. He grew on the family farm near Litchfield and attended a one-room schoolhouse until sixth grade. Upon graduation he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and he served his country during the Vietnam War and was stationed in Okinawa, Japan, working on motor vehicles. After he returned from Vietnam, he was united in marriage to Sondra Kay Fletcher. This union was blessed with a daughter, Heather; son, John James, and Sondra’s sons, Wade and Kelly. Sondra died Jan. 25, 1988.
Jim worked as a farmer and drove semi-truck until entering Willmar Community College where he earned his degree in chemical dependency. On July 31, 1992, Jim was united in marriage to Denise Bogar. They were blessed with raising daughters, Cahlean and Allyson. They made their home in Paynesville where he worked for Presbyterian Family Foundation, Steffl Well and Ted’s RV. In retirement he did odd jobs for friends and neighbors.
Jim enjoyed being part of community plays, fixing things, maintaining his cars, traveling, making and donating cat trees to the Tri County Humane Society and feeding and watching the birds. He was known for his compassionate and giving spirit, always wanting to help someone and take nothing in return.
Jim is survived by his wife of 30 years, Denise; children, Cahlean Klenke (Kris Johnson), Allyson (Ashley) Pattain, Heather (Russ) Thyen, John James Beckstrand; numerous grandchildren; siblings, Phil (Bev) Beckstrand, Sara (Ben) Remondi, Naomi (Bob) Zyonse, Sue (Mortie) Berg, Jennifer (Gerald) Schwartz, Patty (Neil) Herzberg, Richard (Loriee) Barnes, Gary Barnes and Bobby Barnes, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Jim was preceded in death by his parents; step-mother, Lois; first wife, Sondra; and brother; John.