Sept. 11, 2019
James Warren Joyce, 83, of Plymouth, formerly of Hutchinson, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 11, at Birches of Trillium Woods in Plymouth. Visitation will be from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, at Gearty-Delmore Funeral Chapel of Plymouth, 15800 37th Avenue North, Plymouth, Minnesota. Funeral service will be in Wall, South Dakota, at a later date.
James served in the United States Army in the Signal Corps in Stuttgart, Germany. Jim began his 33-year career with 3M as a quality engineer, eventually becoming plant manager in Hutchinson, and retired in 1995 as manufacturing director. He never missed his kids’ school events and was a loving, generous and devoted husband and father. He was so proud of his children and grandchildren.
Jim is survived by his beloved wife Leila “Lee;” children, Jeff (Lori) Joyce, Dave (Kathy) Joyce and Diane (Dan) Amundson; grandchildren, Tyler, Andy, Carina and Emma Joyce, Lisa Mackey and Jenna Amundson; and sister Barbara Giese and family.
He was preceded in death by his parents Bernice and Warren Joyce.
Funeral arrangements by Gearty-Delmore Funeral Chapel of Plymouth, 15800 37th Ave. N., Plymouth, Minnesota, 763-553-1411, gearty-delmore.com.