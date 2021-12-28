In an interesting twist, the FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato will host a general audition 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, at the Dassel History Center, 901 First St.
According to David Metcalf, artistic director, the general audition is a way for people to try low-stress auditions, and learn more about community theater. A show is tentatively being planned for March 2022 — assuming the casting process results in performers needed to stage a viable production.
The FungusAmongus Players ask everyone — from high school age or older — who is interested in acting to attend the Jan. 8 open general audition. There, participants will simply read excerpts from a sample play.
Based on the number of audition participants and the talents observed, a play will then be chosen (a non-musical) that best serves those who have auditioned, tailored to their skills and availability.
"While we can't guarantee everyone a role, we will attempt to find a show that allows as many as feasible to participate," Metcalf said.
The group welcome acting veterans and newbies alike and is eager to work with inexperienced folk beside the FungusAmongus regulars, as well as accomplished actors new to the company.
Requirements for auditioning:
- Be vaccinated against COVID-19.
- Be available through January, February and early March for evening rehearsals and performance dates.
- Be willing to defy the slings and arrows of winter weather and make the drive to Dassel's history center for the duration of the production.
For more information, visit the FungusAmongus Players Facebook page.