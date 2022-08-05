July 25, 2022
Jason Robert Sutter, 39, of Hutchinson passed away unexpectedly July 25. Gathering of family and friends was July 29 at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel with interment in Oakland Cemetery.
He was born Dec. 15, 1982, in Hutchinson, the son of Robert "Bob" and Janice "Jan" Sutter. Jason attended school in Hutchinson and received his GED. He then continued his education in a welding class with Towmaster in Litchfield.
Jason was employed as a welder for several years and was working near Winsted at the time of his death.
Jason loved spending time with his family and the light of his life, his daughter, Halle. He also enjoyed being with his dad, riding the Harley, working on motorcycles and cars and being with his friends. He was always ready and willing to help anyone.
Jason is survived by his daughter, Halle Sutter; parents, Bob and Jan Sutter; sisters, Cindy Sutter, Amy (Marshall) Jewell; many other relatives and friends.
Jason was preceded in death by his grandparents, Harold and Margaret Schlueter, Robert Sutter Sr., and Eva (Sutter) Hodak; aunt, Emmy (Schlueter) Therres; uncle, Harold Schlueter; aunt, Judy Whitcomb; and many other friends.
Blessed be his memory.
