Tell us about yourself.
I am a 20-year resident of Hutchinson. I work at Hutchinson Schools as a maintenance tech. I have been on numerous boards of directors and have been a youth coach for many years.
Why are you running for Hutchinson City Council Seat 3?
I am running for Seat 3 because I believe in our city and believe I can make a difference in our lives as a council member. To be there for the people to answer questions on anything they want to know about. I want to be the voice of the people of Hutchinson. I am willing to go above and beyond to help you seek the answers you need.
In your opinion, what is the biggest issue facing the Hutchinson City Council today?
I believe one of the biggest issues is the misrepresentation that social media has on issues of our city. Too many people not knowing all the facts on decisions the council makes without checking for the right information.
What should the role of the Hutchinson government be in growing the city’s tax base?
For Hutchinson to keep our tax base growing, I believe we need to support homegrown businesses that help to create new jobs, help bring in large employers, which also brings in high-paying jobs and new residents. Remind residents that doing business and shopping locally here in Hutchinson helps maintain a better way of life. As the tax base grows, residents will reap the benefits of new tax revenues coming in. Whether its a large corporation coming in or a new family start-up business, they are both equally valuable to our local economy.
If elected, how would you gather input from constituents, and how would that input play a role in your decision-making on the council?
There are many different ways to gather input. Email, social media, websites, phone calls and, of course, face-to-face meetings are all ways I intend to help gather input from the residents of Hutchinson. The more the residents and I can communicate, the better I can serve as a council member.
The city’s five-year general fund budget forecast predicts tax levy increases of 4.6 to 6.1 percent may be needed to balance future budgets, and those estimates have been called conservative. What do you think should be done to balance future budgets?
I know that Hutchinson already does a great job in balancing a city budget. With the proposed levy increase within the next five years due to things like increased wages and benefits for city employees, loss of revenue due to COVID, it is vital to keep a close look at our spending. If we keep to sensible spending, Hutchinson will be good financially in years to come.
To what issues should Hutchinson City Council pay more attention?
With the times we are in right now, how are we going to fight the battle of COVID-19 to help make Hutchinson a safer community for our residents? How are we going to help lower crime in our city?