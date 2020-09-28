Sept. 24, 2020
Jerry Allen Spencer, 59, of Atwater, passed away unexpectedly Thursday evening, Sept. 24, at Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar. A celebration of life service was. Friday, Oct. 2, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Atwater. Visitation was Thursday, Oct. 1, at the Centennial Park in Atwater.
Jerry was born May 13, 1961, in Morris, the son of James and Ida (Whitmer) Spencer. He grew up in the Hancock community, graduated from Hancock High School in 1980 and attended Alexandria Technical Institute, earning certification in hotel/motel and restaurant management. Sept. 25, 1982, Jerry was married to Judy Mickelsen. They lived in Alexandria and Hancock while Jerry was employed at the Morris Gold Club. In 1993, they moved to Atwater. Over the years, Jerry was employed as the manager of the Timbers Restaurant, Hillcrest Truck Stop, T.T. Phillips Night Club in Kandiyohi and the Happy Chef Restaurant. From 1992 to 2001, Jerry and Judy owned and operated Anna’s Pantry in Atwater. He later was employed as manager at the V.F.W. in Willmar and the Willmar Cookie & Nut Company. In his final years of work, Jerry was the chef at Ecumen Assisted Living and Wings in Litchfield.
Jerry was very active in the communities in which he lived. He was a member of the Willmar Ambulance & Rescue, Willmar Jay-Cees, Boy Scouts, Atwater Lions Club, Atwater City Council, Litchfield Rotary Club and a youth leader and mentor. He loved helping children. Jerry’s hobbies included fishing, hunting, riding motorcycle and being with his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife Judy; two daughters, Holly (and Aaron) Flemming of Litchfield and Anna Spencer of Atwater; five grandchildren, Elijah and Mathias Slinden, Nehemiah, Zacharias and Aviyah Flemming and Carson Goedert; and his canine companions, Bandit and Kanga. Also surviving are three brothers, Donald (and Janet) Spencer of Hancock, David (and Cheryl) Spencer of Tracy and Jimmy (and Sharon) Spencer of Brandon; and one sister Bonnie (and Duane) Hausmann of Morris; besides other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother Francis Spencer; and one brother-in-law Victor Mickelsen.
Arrangements are with Peterson Brothers Atwater Funeral Home petersonbrothers.com.