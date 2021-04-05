April 4, 2021
Joan M. Saunier, 89, of Hutchinson, passed away Sunday, April 4, at Elysian Senior Homes in Chanhassen. Graveside service was Wednesday, April 7, at Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson.
Joan Marie Saunier was born Jan. 31, 1932, in San Francisco, California. She was the daughter of Josef and Alma (Putricci) Bevermier.
On Jan. 31, 2001, Joan was united in marriage to Clyde Saunier in Kerrville, Texas. Joan was most recently a resident of Hutchinson. She formerly resided in Kerrville and Mission, Texas, and San Francisco, California.
Joan was employed as a Vice President at Wells Fargo Bank in San Francisco for 20 years
Joan enjoyed tennis, square dancing, and sewing. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren and friends.
Joan passed away Sunday, April 4, at Elysian Senior Homes in Chanhassen, at the age of 89 years.
Blessed be her memory.
Joan is survived by her children, Gary Stanton of South Lake Tahoe, California, Robin Sgroi of Hutchinson, Curtis Saunier of Lago Vista, Texas; grandchildren, Stacy Lif, Joe Stanton, and Travis Alger; great-grandchildren, Camillo Christian and Arianna Christian; great-greatgrandchild Sawyer Christian; many other relatives and friends.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents Josef and Alma Bevermier; first husband Robert Stanton; second husband Clyde Saunier; and son Donald Stanton.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Chapels in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.