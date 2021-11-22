Nov. 18, 2021
Joan Mary Euerle, 87, beloved mother and wife of Lennox Charles Euerle, peacefully passed away surrounded by family on Nov. 18, 2021. Funeral service was Wednesday, Nov, 24, 2021, at Saint Timothy’s Catholic Church, 8 Oak Ave N, Maple Lake, Minnesota 55358. Interment was at Minnesota Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls.
Born in Paynesville, on Mar. 18, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Conrad F. and Emily C. (Stralka) Levno. The family lived a variety of places as she was growing up, including Delano, Little Falls and South Minneapolis. Joan graduated from South Minneapolis High School in 1952. She married Lennox, the love of her life, on Dec. 26, 1953. For 11 years Joan was an Air Force wife living at Sheppard Air Force Base, Wichita Falls, Texas, McChord Air Force Base, Tacoma, Washington, and Naha Air Base, Okinawa, Japan. After the Air Force, Joan and Len returned to Minnesota and settled in Maple Lake in 1968. They enjoyed their farm, spending much of their time in the garden and at the “Broken Down Tree”. She also enjoyed several years as a 4-H leader of the Silver Maple 4-H Club. She worked in bookkeeping and billing services for Wright-Hennepin Cooperative Electric Association, retiring in 1996. They moved to St. Cloud in 2003, then to Cokato Manor in 2017.
Joan’s great love was Lennox, her husband for 67 1/2 years. She was a deeply devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and great grandmother. Her other interests included embroidery, sewing, gardening, baking, Star Trek, playing rummy, traveling, writing, (including writing a gardening column for the Wright County paper), reading, and feeding and watching birds, Betsy and Bootsie were her favorite pets.
Joan is survived by children, Steve of Maple Plain, Sandi (Bill) Strickland of Sumter, South Carolina, Debbie of Buffalo, Rose (Steve) Foss of Cokato, Juanita (Tom) Sparks of Goldsboro, North Carolina, Tony (Andy) of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Ron (Lindi) of Fromberg, Montana; grandchildren, Billy, David, Jason, Jessica, Aaron, Anthony, Nathan, Alex, Megan, Joshua and Jacob; great-grandchildren Gabriel, Cooper, Tyler, Ava, Mason, McKenzie, Lily, and Sawyer; sisters-in-law Dorothy Euerle of Litchfield, Adelaide Levno of Hutchinson, Dorothy Levno of Brainerd, Ardis Euerle of Dassel, and Annette Knutson of Cokato; brother-in-law Gerald (Audrey) Euerle of Litchfield.
Those preceding Joan in death include her husband, brothers, Conrad, Jr., Robert, Raymond, and Otto; sister Louise Prozinski; and newborn son John.
Arrangements by Swanson-Peterson Funeral Home of Cokato, 320-286-2534, Online swansonpeterson.com. Memorial donations can be sent to the Tri-County Humane Society of St. Cloud, 735 8th Street NE, St. Cloud, MN 56304.