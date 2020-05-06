May 2, 2020
Joel M. Wosmek, 49, formerly of Silver Lake died May 2nd. It is with great sadness that the family of Joel Wosmek is announcing his death unexpectedly. A private family Christian inurnment for Joel was May 9th, at Holy Family Cemetery in Silver Lake. A celebration of life will be held at a future date.
He was born Feb. 21, 1971 in Alexandria, the firstborn son of Mike and Sandy Wosmek.
Joel primarily grew up in rural Silver Lake. He attended catholic school and high school in Silver Lake. He then went on to play college football at Moorhead State and studied constructional engineering. The nickname “Woz” is still remembered by many who crossed paths with him early. Joel never married but was a “father” and friend to many.
Joel started his own construction company and primarily worked in the Twin Cities but stayed connected to his ties with high school classmates, college teammates and any friend he could find along the way!
Anyone that had a relationship with Joel… am sure has quite a few stories! He was an instigator at times, a work horse, but most importantly a simple and generous man. Joel was always there to help in any way that he could. From doing projects on your house, spending the day with you fishing, hunting, playing games or just showing up at a nephew’s football game to cheer from the sidelines. He was the guy that literally would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it…and we are certain those are the memories we will hold.
Joel is survived by his parents Mike and Sandy Wosmek; grandmother Eunice Wosmek; siblings, Keith Wosmek (Melissa), Janelle Webb (Brian), Kurt Wosmek (Noni), and Jill Wosmek; son Burshon Morrow; nieces and nephews, Caitlynn Wosmek, Caden Webb, Gaige Webb, Leah Webb, Olivia Karkoska-Wosmek, and Eva Karkoska-Wosmek.
Preceded in death by three grandparents, Ray Wosmek, George and Lucille Ruzicka; along with other family members and friends.
The Maresh Funeral Home in Silver Lake is serving the family. Online condolences may be made to thepetersonchapel.com.