Tell us about yourself.
I moved to Hutchinson from South Minneapolis over 30 years ago when I met my wife, Julie. We chose to live in Hutchinson so that we could raise our family here. Our sons, Eric and Weston, received a great education in Hutchinson and now are successful adults. I am a veteran. After serving four years in the Navy, I went to the University of Minnesota on the GI bill. For the past three decades, I have been a general contractor and home inspector. In my spare time I volunteer with the McLeod County Historical Society and Habitat for Humanity.
Why are you running for Hutchinson City Council Seat 3?
The question should be “Why not run for City Council?”. My parents were always active by volunteering in the community, and I have followed that lesson. I have lived a life of service inspired by the generations before me, and I want to continue to serve. In addition to my military service and volunteer work in the community, I have served 16 years on the planning commission, four years on the City Council, and I keep informed about the issues and budgetary needs of Hutchinson. I love this community and want to serve it in any way I can.
In your opinion, what is the biggest issue facing the Hutchinson City Council today?
As of today, COVID-19 is the biggest issue. This virus will affect everyone and is causing huge economic hardships on individuals and businesses, as well as local, state and national governments. This will be the big issue until a viable vaccine is developed and can be distributed. For however long we are in this situation, it’s important that we come together as a community to support our neighbors and local businesses through this challenge. The council also needs to be looking to the future to ensure we are ready to rebuild our local economy stronger than before.
What should the role of the Hutchinson government be in growing the city’s tax base?
The tax base is the total value of property in Hutchinson as determined by the county assessor. The City Council’s role in growing our tax base should be attracting new business to town by ensuring Hutchinson is a great place to live, work and play. We need to develop amenities to attract these new businesses. That means good schools and good roads, along with plenty of housing options and recreational opportunities. Commercial/industrial property pays the highest percentage of the levy, and attracting new businesses effectively lowers property taxes for our residents.
If elected, how would you gather input from constituents, and how would that input play a role in your decision-making on the council?
Citizen input is very important in my decision-making. With COVID-19, the process of in-person citizen input is difficult. However, people can always reach me on my cell phone or by email. All calls and emails will be returned. When possible, I would have office hours at City Hall. This would allow for more thorough discussion of questions and topics citizens feel are important. The job of a council member is quasi-judicial in nature. It involves weighing the information, separating fact from fiction when necessary, and coming to rational decisions. Without input from constituents, the council can’t do its job.
The city’s five-year general fund budget forecast predicts tax levy increases of 4.6 to 6.1 percent may be needed to balance future budgets, and those estimates have been called conservative. What do you think should be done to balance future budgets?
I agree that general fund levy increases will be necessary to maintain the current level of service. There will also be slight increases in the debt levy, and the combination of the two will probably need to be in the range of a 4-6 percent increase for several years. This would change with an increase in Local Government Aid from the state, which is currently about $2.7 million per year. That is about 22 percent of our $14 million budget. The council also needs to analyze the city services, our expenses, and ensure that there is no wasteful spending.
To what issues should Hutchinson City Council pay more attention?
As a past council member, I participated in Legislative Action Day annually at the State Capitol to restore the highest levels of Local Government Aid funding. LGA is under constant attack at the State Capitol, but is very important for our city. Reductions in Hutchinson’s LGA funding would lead to increased property taxes or service cuts. I would like to see more council members working to ensure that funding continues. The Council will need to spend more time addressing revitalization plans for businesses in Hutchinson in the wake of COVID-19, and the reconstruction of Main Street.