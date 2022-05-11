In case you missed it, “John Mons Week” was April 24-30. It was proclaimed by Mayor Gary Forcier in recognition of the 48 years of service Mons provided the community both as a general manager and radio personality at KDUZ/KARP Radio and for his love of music.

“I hung up the five-day-a-week headset April 1, 2022,” he said. “Forty-eight years later from when I started on April 1, 1974.”