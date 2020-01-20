Walking into a gym can be seriously intimidating for an introvert. Being around people and the pressure of having others’ eyes on you in an exercise class can be enough for the shy and reserved to stay away from the gym and find their fitness elsewhere.
Often, introverts will attempt a class at the gym, but decide that the environment is too overstimulating and that there are just too many people crowded in one room.
“A roomful of strangers is an introvert’s worst nightmare,” says Linda Melone, CSCS, fitness pro, certified trainer and founder of AgelessAfter50.com. “So if you top it off with a bunch of complicated-looking exercise machines, it’s double trouble.”
If you are an introvert, but you have resolved to join an exercise class this year anyway, our experts reveal the best ways to get your mind, body, and soul ready. Introverts can ultimately enjoy an exercise class by choosing the right one for them.
Melone says that classes that suit introverts are typically those that do not involve interactions with other participants. “Cycling classes are good for this reason,” she says.
Swimming and yoga classes are also good for introverts for the same reason.
However, if you are interested in trying a class, Melone suggests arriving early to avoid walking into an already packed room so eyes are not on you. Then, find a spot and, if you are feeling up to it, introduce yourself to the person next to you. “Most people are friendly and will be happy to help you out,” she says.
By making one friend in that class, you won’t feel as alone in a roomful of strangers. If, however, talking to someone in class is intimidating, Melone suggests going to class with a friend. “Preferably one who is already familiar with the gym,” she says.
Choosing the right spot in the class is important too. “Choose a spot where you can see best, and place your mat or equipment so that you have a sense of your own space bubble,” says Galina Denzel, co-author of “Eat Well, Move Well, Live Well” (Propiometrics Press, 2016). “It may help you to focus on what you are really trying to get out of the class: motivation, energy, guidance and inspiration.”
Denzel also says that you should look for those moments during the class when you can feel motivated, inspired or energized. “This keeps you connected with your inner world, while you are still out there and participating in the class,” she says.
If attending a larger class is still too much overstimulation for you, Denzel suggests scaling back and choosing a smaller one. “You might find that a smaller group class, of say 8 to 10 people, suit you best.”
As an introvert, Maria Perez says that she definitely has a hard time with exercise classes and it took a long time to find a class she was comfortable in. “Most exercises classes are big, so I found a fitness center that offered small-group classes,” says the Bayonne, New Jersey resident. “Because there are only four or five people in the class, it makes it easier for me, especially since I get anxiety in large groups of people. It’s more expensive than regular gym classes, but for me it’s worth it, because otherwise I’d be paying for a membership to a gym where I wasn’t able to take advantage of the classes.”
Once you have found the right-sized class like Perez did, attending it on a regular basis can also provide a sense of comfort. “People are creatures of habit — especially morning crowds,” says Melone. “Once you see the same familiar faces a few times you’ll feel more comfortable and may even make a few friends that way.”
If you haven’t even walked through the doors of a gym yet, Melone suggest signing up to work out with a trainer for a few sessions to show you the ropes. “Most gyms offer newbies a free session or two,” she says. “If you’re unfamiliar with the equipment, it would also be worth your while to invest in a few sessions to ensure you get the most out of your workout.”
There are many introverts who love going to the gym and to exercise classes. With a little preparation, choosing the right classes and arriving early to find the right spot, you can learn to love it, too.