For those who are Irish and for those who wish they were, St. Patrick’s Day celebrations come early this year. While going green usually means becoming environmentally friendly, it takes on a whole new meaning at the 33rd annual Silver Lake St. Patrick’s Day Parade.
This event begins at noon Saturday, March 12. Participants meet at the GSL Lakeside School, 229 Lake Ave. S.
All Irish and “Irish in Heart” are welcome to be in the parade from all communities! There are no forms to fill out and no one to call — just get out the green and be at GSL Lakeside School around 11:30 a.m.
The parade will begin at Lakeside School and will end at the intersection of Main Street and Park Avenue. Respect for the American Flag will be observed by all as the flag passes by in the parade.
The “Irish After Glow” party follows the parade in the northwest room at the Silver Lake Legion Club. This is a family-friendly event, so all ages are welcome.