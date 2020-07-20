Tell us about yourself
I was born in Havana, Cuba, but my family and I fled Castro’s communist regime when I was 3 years old. I was raised in South Minneapolis, graduated from Minneapolis Roosevelt as the senior class president, and headed off to Minnesota State University, Mankato. There, I earned a bachelor’s degree, and followed it up with an education degree at the University of Minnesota five years later. I spent 26 years in industrial/commercial lighting and now am self-employed. My wife of 30 years, Lisa, and our family of 11 children have been living in McLeod County for 21 years.
Why are you running for County Commissioner District 1?
I was approached by some friends who encouraged me to consider running. I discussed it with my wife and prayed about it.
In your opinion, what is the biggest issue facing the McLeod County Board today?
Though every day we face important and even pressing issues in many areas, the issue front and center is COVID-19. People are going to remember how McLeod County handled this challenge; the way we walked the tightrope, balancing public safety with economic freedom. It is a golden opportunity to rise up and be a leader amongst other Minnesota counties.
Over the past four years, the McLeod County Board has made efficiency in the county government one of its primary goals. Do you agree with this goal? Are there any changes you want to see to make the government more efficient?
I applaud the concept of efficiency and would endorse it going forward. Anyone who has ever owned a business knows that to run it efficiently, you must look for improvements and be willing to accept change.
If elected, how would you gather input from constituents, and how would that input play a role in your decision-making on the County Board?
I belong to two schools. Old School: calls and letters; New School: website, Facebook page, texts. While I want to be open to new ideas and concerns, I will use common sense and fiscal responsibility to balance my decision-making.
What should the role of the McLeod County government be in growing its tax base?
Grow the tax base organically and allow businesses to flourish, as I see it happening in Winsted. This model gives our young people good jobs within the county, where they can become successful contributors and homeowners, which in turn builds our economy.
What do you believe the McLeod County Board should pay more attention to?
As an onlooker, it seems as if the current board is doing a good job. If I were elected, I would be put on specific programs and would drill down and get a deeper understanding and clearer vision of what needs more attention.