Joseph Clark Lee (Shepersky), 44, of Litchfield passed away Nov. 27, 2020. Memorial services will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19 at Cornerstone Church in Litchfield, with the Rev. Jeff Garland officiating. While maintaining social distancing guidelines, we are now able to accommodate gatherings of up to 250 people. The use of face masks by attendees is required, and we will continue taking the necessary steps to keep our facility clean. For those who prefer or require continued precautions, webcasting and/or livestreaming is available in most situations. Starbuck Funeral Home in Starbuck is in charge of the arrangements.
