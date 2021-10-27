Joseph Ernst of Hutchinson made the dean's list for the summer term at University of Maryland Global Campus. To be eligible for the honor, a student must have completed at least six credits during the term, earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the term, and maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.5 at UMGC.
Joseph Ernst makes dean's list
Tags
Kay Johnson
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- Police secured loaded firearm found in park
- Litchfield School Board votes against temporary mask requirement
- Alec Baldwin accidentally fatally shot Rust cinematographer with loaded prop gun
- ACGC board hires interim superintendent
- 50 YEARS AGO: Litchfield teen lands modeling job after hitchhiking to New York
- Biden bashed for action that could ban Minnesota mining project
- Kaden Bartlett, 19
- Bryan J. Marconcini, 44
- Meeker Memorial staff shares vaccination frustration with Sen. Tina Smith
- Lucinda L. Nelson, 66