Joyce E. Conn, 91, of Hutchinson, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Memorial service will be 3:00 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Gathering of family and friends will be 1-3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5, at the funeral chapel. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed.
