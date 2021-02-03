Joyce E. Conn, 91, of Hutchinson, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Memorial service will be 3:00 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Gathering of family and friends will be 1-3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5, at the funeral chapel. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed.

