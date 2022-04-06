April 1, 2022
June Marie (Proehl) Dobberstein, 92, of Gary, died peacefully on April 1, 2022, at Serenity Memory Care in Dilworth. Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Gary Lutheran Church in Gary. A time of gathering will be held one hour prior to the service. Inurnment will take place at Gary Lutheran Cemetery.
June was born on June 2, 1929 in Stewart, to Henry and Marie (Wagner) Proehl. June attended and graduated from Stewart Public School in 1947.
June met and dated her husband Gordon during their high school years. While Gordon deployed to Korea and completed his college education, June finished high school, graduated from Mankato Teachers College, and taught second grade for two years in Gibbon. They were united in marriage on June 15, 1951, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Stewart. June’s wedding gift to Gordon was a new car. They drove to Gary that same summer to begin their new life together in the same car. They lived a full and happy life together until Gordon passed away in October 1996.
During her lifetime, June provided loving examples to her children through her joy of service to others and participation in church, community, and school activities, i.e. substitute teaching, Sunday school teacher, Sunday school superintendent, appointed member of the Norman County Welfare Board and Multi County Nursing Board and comforter to home bound friends. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, playing cards and cribbage. June received the most enjoyment from her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, whether spending time at their homes, attending milestone events or taking an annual girl’s trip to someplace fun. She always had time for a cup of coffee, game of cards or to make everyone’s favorite peanut butter rolls.
June loved learning and was inspired by the challenges that came with preparing income tax returns. For many years, Audrey Felske and June prepared taxes for members of the community. Later in life, she served as a trustee for the Erskine and Twin Valley Bank boards, but her passion was making commemorative quilts for high school seniors and the chronically ill with her church friends. Even though she couldn’t see well, she contributed to each quilt, living in the moment surrounded by her friends.
She is survived by her five children, Kay Dahlberg, Mary Jo (Tom) Messelt, Nancy (Doug) Rensvold, Susan (Tom) Muehlberger and Scott (Insaf) Dobberstein; nine grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren.
June is preceded in death by her father Henry; mother Marie; husband Gordon; son in- law Jeff Dahlberg; two brothers, Lowell and Henry (Hank) Proehl; half-brother Edmund Proehl; and half-sister Cornelia Walker.
Our family wants to thank the caregivers of Serenity and Hospice of the Red River Valley for the wonderful love and care they gave to our mother. We will be forever grateful.
In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Serenity Assisted Living and Care Center, Hospice of the Red River Valley, Alzheimer’s Association, Gary Community Event Center or a charity of your choice in June’s memory.
Arrangements entrusted to Anderson Family Funeral Home in Twin Valley. Online tributes andersonfamilyfh.com.