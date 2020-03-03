A wallet found on the Gettysburg battlefield during the Civil War will become a part of a historical collection at the Litchfield GAR Hall. The wallet that once belonged to a Union soldier will become part of the GAR collection following a dedication event Saturday. The wallet belonged to James Bryant, a member of Company D of the first Minnesota volunteers. A confederate soldier, private David Morgan Rise found it. One of his descendants attempted to find Bryant’s relatives so the wallet could be returned. The Associated Press picked up the story, and a few relatives turned up. Robert Bryant Rusch of California consented to have the wallet donated to a GAR Hall. Since James Bryant had Minnesota ties, the GAR Hall here was chosen as the recipient. Litchfield’s GAR Hall is one of just three still operative in the nation.
June 6, 2007
Kay Johnson
